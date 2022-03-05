Will sign abortion bill, says DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he would sign a 15-week abortion ban into law after Florida's Legislature joined the trend of Republican-led states anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights in America.

DeSantis, a Republican, told reporters at a news conference in Jacksonville that "I think that we'll be able to sign that in short order," a day after the GOP-controlled Legislature approved the bill following a series of debates that often veered into painful, personal stories.

Republicans across the country are moving to replicate a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that the Supreme Court will consider this summer.

"Access to care in the South is being decimated," said Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

The state currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions thereafter for victims of rape or incest, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The Florida bill contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life or prevent serious injury to the mother, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality confirmed by two doctors. It would go into effect July 1.

The passage of the legislation has drawn attention from the White House, with Democratic President Joe Biden responding in a tweet that stated his "administration will not stand for the continued erosion of women's constitutional rights."

White House officials hosted a roundtable discussion with abortion-rights advocates and Democratic state lawmakers on Thursday about the Florida bill as well as Republican restrictions in other states, expressing a commitment to "exploring every option to protect reproductive health care."

Republicans rejected several attempts by Democrats to add exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

Supporters said it's not a total ban and still gives women enough time to consider whether to get an abortion. They also called it reasonably limited, saying state statistics show only 6% of Florida's abortions last year occurred after the first trimester, or after the 11th week. Of these, 17 women and girls had been impregnated through rape or incest.

Some lawmakers revealed their own abortions and experiences with sexual assault as the measure moved through the GOP-controlled statehouse.

Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat who turned the pain of being sexually abused by her nanny into a career of helping other survivors, tearfully revealed she was also drugged and raped by multiple men when she was a young teenager. She implored senators to allow exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

"It's not OK to force someone who's been sexually assaulted and impregnated to carry that pregnancy to term if they don't want too, it's just not," Book said. "And if a woman or a girl needs more than 15 weeks to decide, we should be able to give that to her."

When the bill passed in the GOP-controlled House last month, Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy told lawmakers that she previously had an abortion but has "regretted it everyday since."

"This is the right to life, and to give up life is unconscionable to me," she said.

Republicans in other states have modeled legislation after a Texas law, which the Supreme Court allowed to stand pending appeals, that effectively bans abortions after six weeks.

FILE - Democratic Sen. Lauren Book speaks in favor of her amendment to SB 146, a proposed abortion bill in the Florida Senate, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a proposal Republicans senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The GOP-controlled Senate gave final passage to the bill Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File)

