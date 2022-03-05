Wise man of the Ozarks

Few people understand the Ozarks and its residents better than Brooks Blevins, who was raised on his family's farm near Violet Hill in Izard County and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1988. Mount Pleasant was known for basketball (its teams were called the Bluebirds), but the school district no longer exists.

In the wake of a November 2002 ruling from the Arkansas Supreme Court declaring the state's system of funding public schools unconstitutional, a wave of consolidation swept across Arkansas. Mount Pleasant became part of the Melbourne School District in 2004.

Blevins stayed close to home, attending Lyon College, a private liberal arts institution in nearby Batesville. After brief teaching appointments at the Meridian campus of Mississippi State University and Ozarka College in Melbourne, Blevins returned to Lyon to teach history and direct the school's regional studies program. His history of the school ("Lyon College, 1872-2002: The Perseverance and Promise of an Arkansas College") was published by the University of Arkansas Press in 2003.

In 2008, Blevins came to Missouri State University at Springfield as the university's first Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies. The University of Illinois Press recently released his book "A History of the Ozarks: The Ozarkers." It's the third in a triology on Ozarks history that includes "The Old Ozarks" and "The Conflicted Ozarks."

The triology was supported by grants from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Even though Blevins now teaches in Missouri, he maintains his official residence in Arkansas in a house his grandparents built on the family farm in the early 1950s.

"I've found it enlightening to keep one foot in Arkansas and one in Missouri, one foot in the rural Ozarks and one in the region's largest city," he says.

Blevins gets up before sunrise and helps his father feed the cattle. The author or editor of 11 books, Blevins is working on a history of 20th century migrant workers from the Ozarks.

"I can't remember not being interested in history," he recently told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "Stories of the old days and long-gone old-timers seemed to surround our lives. It's what motivated me to explore the history of my native hills and try to go beyond the myths and superstitions that dominated depictions of Ozarkers."

Blevins describes the Ozarks as a place where "tired stereotypes ... cling to the region like beggar's lice in the fall." He has gotten past such stereotypes in his books.

In some ways, the triology has dominated Blevins' life for the past decade. He began working on it in 2012, reading anything he could find that was related to the Ozarks. This is the final volume, but Blevins says he had enough material for fourth and fifth volumes.

Blevins first had the idea for a comprehensive history of the region when he was working on his doctorate from Auburn University, which he obtained in 1999. He got serious about the project following completion of his book "Ghost of the Ozarks: Murder and Memory in the Upland South" in 2012.

The triology's first volume focused on physical attributes of the Ozarks and the years before white settlers arrived, including an extensive look at Native American tribes in the region. The Civil War dominated the second volume, though it included chapters on Reconstruction and the postwar era.

"When I started doing the research, I had in mind a one-volume history of the Ozarks, but by the time I got the story to the Civil War, I already had a book-length manuscript," Blevins says. "That's how this turned into a triology."

The third volume covers the rise of tourism and the growth of northwest Arkansas.

"From at least the early 1900s, the dominant image of the Ozarks was a land of hillbillies living behind the times," Blevins says. "It could be a positive or negative image depending on who was doing the telling."

Blevins told an interviewer several years ago that the "hills and hollers of the physical Ozark region have been around for ages, but the idea of the Ozarks as home to a unique culture and people is relatively new. That idea didn't fully catch on until about 100 years ago. When we use the term Ozarks today, we generally have in mind a certain set of images or ideas about what that term means. That's something that didn't exist in the days of the old Ozarks before the Civil War."

Blevins says that if there's a central theme to the triology, it's that "in many ways the Ozarks are a microcosm of the American story. Even though the region has often been maligned as backward and out of touch with the world around it--and though there have always been examples to back up that viewpoint--overall the region has gone through most of the growing pains of the United States in general. We may have done so at our own pace--sometimes a generation behind other folks and with our own twist on the story--but we've lived a version of the American story.

"The region has never been quite as far down the backroads as writers and Hollywood thought. And the Ozarks has a variety of unexpected stories to tell--the importance of lead and other minerals for early exploration and settlement, the possibility of the Ozarks being a nation for Indians pushed out of their homelands to the east, the presence of elk and buffalo and plentiful other game. ... My goal is to make the region's history accessible to readers of all kinds."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.