Wolves outlast Patriots in 5 OTs

SHERIDAN -- One overtime period morphed into two, then three, four,and finally a fifth extra period Friday afternoon at Yellowjacket Arena.

About the only thing missing from this 52-minute marathon at the Class 5A boys state tournament quarterfinal matchup was a dramatic finish.

That was fine with Lake Hamilton, the No. 2 seed from the 5A-South, which outscored foul-riddled Little Rock Parkview 15-9 in the final four minutes to defeat the Patriots 87-81.

Lake Hamilton (23-6) advances to today's 1:30 p.m. semifinal against Marion.

Whether the Wolves will have any energy left will be determined today, but that was the farthest thing from the mind of senior guard Demetrious Sharp, who scored 36 points after spending more than 45 minutes on the court Friday.

"It was an emotional roller-coaster," Sharp said of game that Lake Hamilton led from the opening tip until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. "We knew they were going to fight back. They made a good run there . We just stuck to it, and got the job done."

Senior center Chase Jessup, 6-4, 230 pounds, clogged up the lane and turned many a Parkview drive into charging fouls throughout.

"Unbelievable," Jessup said. "We got tired, but we fought through it. We just got it done."

Jessup said he wasn't concerned with how many charging fouls he caused.

"We won," Jessup said. "That's the only stat I know."

Lake Hamilton established a toehold early.

The Wolves held Parkview to one first-quarter field goal and led 20-4 with 5:43 to play in the second quarter against a Patriots team that swept through the 5A-Central undefeated.

Parkview, riding a 15-game winning streak, mauled first-round opponent Greenwood 72-29 on Tuesday, and was ranked No. 2 in 5A and No. 5 overall by the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette.

Lake Hamilton didn't care.

"We like being the underdogs," said Sharp, who made 22 of 24 free throws. "We knew we had the people."

Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said his team's sluggish start was inexplicable, but he praised Lake Hamilton for steady and heady play.

"They were the more mature team," Thurman said. "They were poised, and we weren't.

"At the end of the day, you've got to play the game. It's still basketball. We competed at times, but we didn't compete at the consistent level that we have all season."

Senior forward Cam Wallace led the Patriots with 19 points, including 6 of 11 free throws. Dallas Thomas had 18 points, Addison Shelton 10 and Jaylen Thomas Miller scored eight.

It was Miller who hit a three-pointer as time expired in the fourth overtime to send the game into a fifth extra period.

But the Patriots were given a technical for celebrating the shot, and Lake Hamilton started the fifth overtime with four free throws by Zac Pennington (19 points, 11 of 12 free throws).

It was 76-72 before Parkview got its hands on the ball,.

The Patriots tied the game at 76-76, but Jeff Kamanga fouled out, joining Miller, Wallace and Nate Coley on the bench.

Lake Hamilton, which was 38 of 50 from the line, made six consecutive free throws to go up 82-76.

Thurman said he thought there were questionable calls against both sides, but thought Lake Hamilton handled it better than his Patriots.

"We just weren't ourselves today, for whatever reason," Thurman said. "You've got to outplay people. We just didn't do that.

"We're used to the defense getting stops. And when you're not getting them, and you're sitting with four guys that are starters for you on the bench with five fouls. We haven't had that happen all year."

Thurman said it wasn't the officiating that ended the Patriots' season.

"When you shoot 15 for 29 from the free-throw line, you don't make layups, you don't make free throws, you don't defend, you can't look at the refs," he said

PINE BLUFF 31, VILONIA 30, OT

Pine Bluff advanced to today's 7:30 p.m. semifinal with a hard-fought overtime victory over Vilonia.

Troy'reon Ramos hit the go-ahead basket with 1:03 to play in the four-minute extra period.

Vilonia (18-11) had a chance to win or tie with the clock running down, but couldn't get off a shot against the Zebras.

Pine Bluff (21-7), the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South, was led by Jordon Harris, who scored 10 points.

Senior Jarkell Lovelace scored nine to lead Vilonia.

Pine Bluff, which led 14-5 after one quarter, led 14-9 at halftime after being held scoreless in the second quarter against the deliberate Eagles.

The game was tied 26-26 with 15.5 seconds to play in regulation when Pine Bluff held the ball for the final shot, which did not go down.

JONESBORO 68,

SYLVAN HILLS 35

Jonesboro (26-3), the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's top-ranked Class 5A boys team, advanced to today's 6 p.m. semifinal with Pine Bluff, with a never-in-doubt victory over Sylvan Hills (15-12).

Jonesboro led 19-13 after one quarter, 34-17 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 51-24 lead.

The lead did not reach 30 points, which triggered a running clock, until a three-point basket by James Blair with 3:11 to play.

Jonesboro led 34-17 on Deion Buford-Wesson's three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Isaac Harrell, a 6-7 junior, scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half.

Jesse Washington finished with 14 and Amarion Wilson 11.

Sophomore James DeLoach scored eight points for Sylvan Hills.

All four 5A-Central boys teams have been eliminated.