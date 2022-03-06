2 men killed in fiery wreck on I-30

A fiery head-on collision on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County on Friday afternoon killed two men and closed the highway for hours, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The two people killed had not been identified Saturday, and police had not yet determined the make and model of one vehicle, according to the report.

The unidentified vehicle was heading east on the highway around 4 p.m. near Rockport when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer truck head-on, killing both drivers as the vehicles burst into flames.

The highway was closed until late Friday, resulting in a roughly seven-hour interruption.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, an investigating state trooper wrote in the report.