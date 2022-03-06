2021 sales tax collections in Hot Springs exceed 2020 by $2 million

HOT SPRINGS -- The $17,148,325 that Hot Springs' 1% sales tax collected last year surpassed 2020's record total by more than $2 million, according to a report from the city.

Last year's total exceeded 2020 collections by 14.62% and the 2021 budget's revenue forecast by $2.07 million, or 13.77%. The $1,686,767 collected in December was $221,520, or 15.12%, more than the sales collected during the previous December.

It was the 10th straight month that collections increased on a year-over-year basis. February was the only month of 2021 with declining collections. A winter storm that hit Garland County contributed to the $72,170, or 6.34%, decline.

The 2022 budget that the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted had projected $17,432,998 in collections, or $284,673 more than what was collected last year.

December was the sixth consecutive month in which collections surpassed a pre-pandemic month that included collections from internet retailers and e-commerce facilitators, which a 2019 change in the state tax code required to collect and remit state and local sales taxes.

The expanded tax base went into effect in July 2019. Collections of the city's 1% sales tax during the last six months of last year surpassed the same period of 2019 by $1.43 million, or 19.36%.

The Hot Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area's unemployment rate increased from 2.8% in November to 3.0% in December, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By the end of last year, the unemployment rate had fallen 80% from its April 2020 pandemic peak.