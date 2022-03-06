3A BOYS BASKETBALL: Rivercrest withstands late Waldron charge

HARRISON -- Clay Burks made sure Waldron never received another chance at a game-tying shot Saturday night.

The Rivercrest senior not only grabbed a rebound off a missed three-point attempt, but he drove the length of the court and scored as the Colts went on to claim a 71-67 victory over the Bulldogs to complete the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament at North Arkansas College.

Burks' layup gave Rivercrest (19-11) a 62-57 lead with 2:39 remaining, then he scored again after Braylon Diggs' breakaway dunk to make it 66-57 with 1:46 remaining.

"Coach [Hunter Robinson] told me I was the team captain," Burks said. "I was always taught to finish the game strong. Waldron's a good team. They ain't here for no reason. They gave us a dog fight."

The Colts led 36-25 at halftime and opened the half with five consecutive points by Burks before Waldron (21-11) made its move. The Bulldogs were within 50-41 by the end of the third quarter and slowly sliced it to a 60-57 margin with 3:17 remaining after Trenton Hunt and Matthew Tegtmeyer hit two free throws apiece.

The Bulldogs then had their chance to tie the game after forcing a turnover, but a three-point shot from the left corner was off the mark.

"That's what we've been battling all year," Robinson said. "I'm telling you -- this is a great group of kids, and they work hard every day. If I could just get them to where, down the stretch, we can execute, it would get a lot easier and we can get out of here.

"But these close games are what you need. That will make us tougher."

Waldron had a chance to keep things interesting in the closing seconds. Hunt was fouled on a three-point attempt with 3.1 seconds left and made his first two free throws to make it 70-67, but he intentionally missed the third one in hopes of the Bulldogs getting the ball back for another game-winning shot.

That never transpired because the ball never hit the backboard, which allowed Rivercrest take possession. Diggs then hit one of two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Burks finished 30 points for Rivercrest, which plays McGehee in today's 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal game, followed by Diggs with 17 and Carmelo Vasquez with 14. Hunt led Waldron with 23 points, while Lidge Stinton added 11.

Walnut Ridge 62, Cedarville 44

Walnut Ridge went on an 18-2 run in the second quarter and pulled away from Cedarville for an easy first-round victory to start Saturday's play.

The outburst allowed the Bobcats (24-6) to stretch a six-point lead out into a comfortable 34-12 halftime cushion, and Cedarville (19-10) never recovered. Walnut Ridge went on to take a 48-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ty Flippo had 20 points and Jayden Hollister added 18 for Walnut Ridge, which advances to a 5:30 p.m. game today against Dumas. Darryl Kattich scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half for Cedarville, which lost starter Daryl Kluck when he fell hard to the floor and suffered a hip injury in the second quarter.