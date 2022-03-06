3A GIRLS BASKETBALL: Valley Springs gets upper hand on familiar foe

HARRISON -- Valley Springs' girls can't seem to get away from Mountain View, even though the two schools are no longer in the same conference.

The two teams, former rivals of the 3A-1 East Conference, have played each other 10 times over the past four years, and an 11th meeting -- the 2020 Class 3A State Championship -- was never played because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Lady Tigers' Coach Ryan Johnson won't mind, as long as those games continue to go Valley Springs' way.

Halle Miller had 22 points to lead three Valley Springs players in double figures Saturday afternoon, and the Lady Tigers moved on to the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals with a 61-47 victory over Mountain View at North Arkansas College.

"It seems like every time we get into the postseason, we end up running into them, one way or the other," Johnson said. "When we beat them in the district finals two years ago, it gave us kind of a feeling that we could do it again."

Unlike previous meetings, the higher-scoring affair favored Valley Springs (26-11), which edged Mountain View 36-35 in last year's state tournament quarterfinal. The Lady Tigers took a lead they never relinquished with a spurt of eight straight points in the first quarter, with Cayley Patrick's free throw making it a 12-7 edge with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

The Lady Yellowjackets (21-8) would get as close as 18-16 on Josie Storey's basket with 5:18 before halftime before Valley Springs took over. Miller scored the next eight points, including a three-pointer and a three-point play, and quickly extended the Lady Tigers' lead to a 26-16 margin at halftime.

"I knew if we could speed the game up this year -- with the team they had and the team we had -- if we played a fast-paced game it was going to play in our favor," Johnson said. "I think it had a lot to do that they got tired.

"The ones that weren't handling the ball a lot this year had to start handling the ball, and we did a good job of defending, getting out and running in transition."

Valley Springs led 33-27 at halftime and opened the second half with a 12-2 run, with Miller's bucket making it a 45-29 advantage with 3:37 left in the third quarter. Mountain View would get as close as 59-49 after a Storey basket with 2:01 remaining, but she would foul out seconds later while going for a loose ball.

Patrick added 15 points and Macy Willis 12 for Valley Springs, which plays Centerpoint at 4 p.m. today.

Storey finished with 37 points and was the only Mountain View player in double figures.

BOONEVILLE 60, PANGBURN 43

Booneville strung together 16 unanswered points over the first and second quarters and rolled past Pangburn in the final first-round game.

The Lady Bearcats (29-1) scored the last eight points of the first quarter and turned a six-point lead into a 18-5 cushion, then added eight more points to start the second quarter for a comfortable 26-5 advantage. Pangburn (23-14) never threatened as Booneville led 32-17 at halftime and 51-27 after three quarters.

Leigh Swint finished with four three-pointers and 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Booneville, which meets Lamar in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game today. Hayley Roberts was next with 12, followed by Lexi Franklin with 11 and Joleigh Tate with 10.

Rivers McKee had 12 for Pangburn and was the only player in double figures.

CLINTON 59, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 55

Katie McJunkins' three-pointer with 2:19 remaining gave Clinton the lead for good, and the Lady Yellowjackets became the first team to reach the semifinal round with a victory over Episcopal Collegiate.

McJunkins broke a 50-50 deadlock with her shot, then Reese McDonald's free throw gave Clinton (31-4) a 54-50 cushion with 1:38 left to play. Ashauni Corley's three-pointer pulled Episcopal with 54-53 with 1:26 on the clock, then the Lady Wildcats missed a number of chances to regain the lead.

Alexa Booher hit a free throw and McDonald added two more to extend Clinton's lead to 57-53, then McDonald added two more with 2.9 seconds left to secure the win after Avery Marsh's basket had pulled Episcopal within two again.

McDonald had 18 points to lead Clinton, which plays in a 1 p.m. semifinal Monday. followed by Kylie Lasater with 12 points and McJunkins with 10.

Marsh led Episcopal Collegiate with 23 points, while Conley added 13.