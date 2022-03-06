OPINION | LET'S TALK: A journey — the flights not taken





So I'm back, bushy-eyed and not-so-bright tailed, from a much-anticipated winter vacation to celebrate turning 60.

It was the second time I've spent my birthday somewhere warm ... which I'd longed to do, especially after that Snowmageddon-dominated 59th birthday in Little Rock.

The trip — two days in the Cape Canaveral, Fla., area, followed by an eight-day cruise to points in the Greater and Lesser Antilles — had its fun times. How could it not?

But then ... the very thing I, the trip planner, feared came upon me: Not covid, the risk of which had temporarily given cruises such a bad name that we told few people of our vacation plans, but air-travel problems getting home.

What should have been a couple-hours' flight from the Orlando area straight back to Little Rock turned into a two-day odyssey highlighted by two missed flights. This originated with my desire for a nonstop flight and my ignoring an inner admonition not to schedule a flight within the same 12-hour period as ship-debarkation time.

Actually, the ship got back to the port early on Sunday, Feb. 20 ... and we debarked early. Something then should have told me to abandon the idea of waiting for our prepaid, 9:45 a.m. shuttle, sacrificing that money and splurging on an earlier shuttle or pricey Uber/taxi ride to the airport, which was roughly an hour away. But nah.

Long story short: We hit the airport a goodly little chunk before takeoff time, but not early enough to suit the airline.

We're not seasoned travelers, so (a) we don't fly often and (b) we still harbored memories of every airline doing caring "last calls" for passengers up until right before the plane takes off. Ha.

This airline doesn't fly to all its destinations every day. We had two choices: Cool our heels in the Orlando area until Thursday, four days away ... or, (apparently) forfeiting our fare home on this airline, find a flight home on another.

We chose the latter, at great 11th-hour cost, and with no options to sit together. And our beginning flight on this other airline, which I'll call Airline B, wouldn't be leaving until the next afternoon.

Note that I said "beginning flight." We were to change planes in Washington, then fly from there to Little Rock. The layover time would be quite short, less than an hour. I wasn't comfortable with that, especially in light of what had already happened to us. What I was, was desperate.

The journey re-began with an Uber ride (at a peak rate) from one airport to another, and a stay of more than 24 hours at Airport No. 2. We set up camp in a waiting area outside the security checkpoints. Myriad other travelers, who we assumed were in similar straits, came, stretched out on the seats, slept, woke up, left. Our cuisine took a step down from gourmet shipboard dinners to straight-up food court. Our hygiene took a step down, too.

Finally, it was the following afternoon and time to depart. Airline B generously offered us the chance to check our heavy, carry-on duffle bags at no additional cost as there was a risk of inadequate overheard compartment space. We took them up on the offer ... which proved to be yet another bad decision.

Bad because the plane sat on the runway for an hour, delayed due to a takeoff traffic jam. Which ate up all of our layover time in Washington. By the time we made it there, the opportunity to continue to Little Rock that evening was gone.

Let me interject this, and I'll say it only once, without elaboration: Dre does not suffer complications such as these gladly. Feel free to imagine the rest.

But Airline B offered a better alternative than had Airline A: a flight to Dallas that night, along with vouchers for an airport-area hotel with shuttle service and a first-thing-in-the-morning flight home. And, a couple of meal vouchers. We welcomed the chance to get a little sleep. But our night at the hotel would have been a bit better had we had our carry-on bags with us and been able to freshen up.

Finally, two days after our ordeal began, we made it home mid-morning on Feb. 22 with agendas of long showers and more sleep.

I realize I'm probably getting a "humph" from those who, for business or other purposes, frequently travel by air and have missed their share of flights without whining ... and from those who've been casualties of flight cancellations, especially the recent headline-making mass cancellations fueled by nasty winter weather ... and from those mama types who agree that I should have seen said train wrecks coming and planned better.

The least I can do at is count the blessings. The whole thing is behind us. We were more fortunate than Tom Hanks' character in "The Terminal," stuck at an airport for nine months (as well as the man on whom the movie was based ... he was forced to live at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for 18 years). I'm thankful we made it home safely, armed with lessons learned and a list of things to avoid in the future — including and especially, flying into one city and cruising from another an hour or more away from the airport in the first place.

If I have to write these down 500 times, so be it.

■ ■ ■

One of the positives of suffering: it's a generator of compassion for others who suffer similarly. Our hearts especially went out to a young Brazilian man at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

He was supposed to have been on a Des Moines-bound flight that was leaving from the same gate from which we'd soon be departing.

The gate agent for this flight did what we'd envisioned all airlines still doing: Calling for last-minute boarders. She even repeatedly hailed passers-by, asking if they sought boarding on this particular flight.

Then — right after the gate closed — the young man came running up, begging to be allowed to board. He'd lost his passport, which had delayed him. He was trying to get to his family. He needed to be on this flight.

When he realized he wouldn't be allowed to board, he began crying. Hard. Loudly, not the quiet frustrated cry I'd had while squatting at the airport in Orlando. He cried so hard and loud, another airline agent came to comfort him. And Dre went over twice to give the young man a hug.

Eventually, I had to visit the powder room. When I returned to the gate, the young man was gone, having apparently been offered some kind of alternative for getting to his family. Before leaving the area, he'd come over to thank Dre for his moral support.

Support we hadn't gotten, but definitely saw the importance of giving.

