Across U.S., veterans gear up to volunteer in aid of Ukraine

All across the United States, small groups of military veterans are gathering, planning and getting passports in order. Many are hungry for what they see as a fight to defend freedom against an autocratic aggressor with a conventional and target-rich army.

The U.S. veterans say they are preparing to join the fight in Ukraine, emboldened by the invitation of the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who announced he was creating an "international legion" and asked volunteers from around the world to help defend his nation against Russia.

"It's a conflict that has a clear good and bad side, and maybe that stands apart from other recent conflicts," said David Ribardo, a former Army officer. "A lot of us are watching what is happening and just want to grab a rifle and go over there."

After the invasion, he said, he saw veterans flooding social media, eager to join the fight. Unable to go because of commitments in the U.S., he has spent the past week acting as a sort of middle man for a group called Volunteers for Ukraine, identifying veterans and other volunteers with useful skills and connecting them with donors who buy gear and airline tickets.

"It was very quickly overwhelming. Almost too many people wanted to help," he said. In the past week, he said he has worked to sift those with valuable combat or medical skills from people he described as "combat tourists, who don't have the correct experience and would not be an asset."

He said his group has also had to comb out a number of extremists.

Fundraising sites such as GoFundMe have rules against collecting money for armed conflict, so Ribardo said his group and others have been careful to avoid specifically directing anyone to get involved in the fighting. Rather, he said, he simply connects those he has vetted with people who want to donate plane tickets and nonlethal supplies, describing his role as being "a Tinder for veterans and donors."

A number of mainstream media outlets, including Military Times and Time, have published step-by-step guides on joining the military in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government instructed interested volunteers to contact its consulates.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that 16,000 volunteers had joined the international brigade, although it is unclear what the true number is. The New York Times was not able to identify any veterans actively fighting in Ukraine.

Volunteers risk not only their own lives, but also drawing the United States into a direct conflict with Russia.

"War is an unpredictable animal, and once you let it out, no one -- no one -- knows what will happen," said Daniel Gade, who lost a leg in Iraq retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He said he understood the urge to fight but said the risk of escalation resulting in nuclear war was too great.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told the Russian News Agency that foreign fighters would not be considered soldiers, but mercenaries, and would not be protected under humanitarian rules regarding the treatment of prisoners of war.

"At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals," Konashenkov said. "We are urging all foreign citizens who may have plans to go and fight for Kyiv's nationalist regime to think a dozen times before getting on the way."

Asked during a news conference last week about what he would tell Americans who want to fight in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed to official statements, first issued weeks ago, imploring U.S. citizens in the country to depart immediately.