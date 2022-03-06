All those children are our children

I was invited to an Education Policy Initiative at the Rockefeller Institute on Petit Jean Mountain just days before Russia declared war on Ukraine.

The initiative adjourned early because of weather. Not early enough for me, however. By the time I made it down the mountain, my car was covered in ice, and so were the roads between there and home. I ended up in Morrilton's Holiday Inn Express. To my shock and amazement, a Winrock manager met me there, paid for my room, and took me to get groceries.

During my lonely two-night sojourn in room 222, those snacks were all I had: an assortment of fruit, toasty Cheezits, graham crackers, peanut butter, Lindt dark chocolate. I did a lot of writing, reading, and news watching.

Other than that I texted my family. The FFF Fam kept me up to speed on the fun they were having with the kids out of school, fires in fireplaces, dogs to pet, and homemade baked goods to consume.

I was feeling pretty sorry for myself when I turned on the TV and saw a woman hunkered down with her two children in a subway in Kyiv. As she tried to explain her situation, all I could think is that woman could be me. Those kids could be my kids. They even acted like mine. One stood up straight and engaged the camera, eager to please. The other sat with her face buried in her knees, refusing to look up or answer. Bless their hearts.

When the reporter asked if they brought anything with them, the mother gestured to a Ziploc bag full of things like M&Ms, gummy bears, and Goldfish. I wondered if she snagged it off her counter on the way out of their home. When my kids were younger I always had a bag like that ready for ballgames, road trips, whatever. So did every other mom I knew.

The image of that flimsy bag of snacks stays with me as each day reveals new horrors in Ukraine. I scan Twitter and find bombed-out buildings, long lines of human misery at the Polish border, a ruthless, resentful, stark raving mad Putin.

The heroic leader Zelenskyy inspires me. So do his brave people. But it's the bag of snacks I can't shake. I imagine what it would be like if that little clear plastic bag stood between my kids and hunger; if that was what we had left of our home.

Imagining another's predicament is healthy, I believe, because it creates empathy. But what good is empathy unless it moves us to action?

I don't know how much I can do for that mother and her children in Ukraine. I can pray. I can send money to someone I know is not a scam, like Arkansas' own Philander Smith graduate Terrell Starr, a freelance journalist reporting from Ukraine who can be trusted to tell the truth. I can call my congressmen. But beyond that, what can I do with the little plastic bag?

I have learned that the only way to keep angst from consuming me from the inside is to do something on the outside. That's why I teach and write. It's why I ran for office. After that, when I was sad about losing, I pushed that out and into my work with Arkansas Strong.

The Education Policy Initiative--through no fault of Winrock--turned out to be a hoax perpetrated by lobbyists who want to "improve education in Arkansas" by defunding public schools. No one came out and said that. There was language like "choice" and "parental rights" supporting "reforms that empower families" and "individual needs." The idea was to "collaborate" by bringing together "education stakeholders" to affect "transformational change."

I thought such a group would be made up of students, parents, educators, and lawmakers. But there were no students or lawmakers to be found. I am not aware of any parent who was there solely as a parent, although several of us have school-aged children. And there were precious few educators present, if one considers educators to be those who have earned a degree in education and completed requirements to become certified by the state board.

"Stakeholders" was the perfect moniker for most in attendance at the Education Policy Initiative. As defined in the Oxford English Dictionary: "An independent person or organization with whom money is deposited, esp. when a number of people make a bet or other financial transaction;" or "A person, company, etc., with a concern or (esp. financial) interest in ensuring the success of an organization, business, system, etc."

As an educator, I would not head up a business policy initiative nor likely be invited to one because I know little about business. I would not arrange or expect to attend a welding policy initiative, nor one for cosmetology. I would not put together or go to a row crop farming policy initiative. I would never create a legal or health initiative. I am not a doctor or lawyer. I have not studied for years to earn one of those diplomas nor passed state board exams.

I do patronize businesses, need things welded, keep regular hair appointments, and wear clothes made from cotton. I have been a patient of several doctors. I once had an attorney friend draw up a will. But none of these things make me an expert in those fields.

And even though I care about each of these things, recognize issues with each that could be improved, and want to see them all operating at peak performance for the good of society, I do not presume my advice about how to "reform" these areas is beneficial. I know what I don't know. And I respect trained professionals who know their lines of work like I know mine.

Why is it that educators are not afforded that same respect? Why do corporate moguls and their paid career lobbyists and "researchers" suppose they understand what needs to happen in a classroom better than professionals who spend every day working there? What is the reason they hold educators in such contempt? Will the public continue to allow it?

At one point during the Initiative there was discussion about supporting teachers, led by a brilliant young teacher from Jonesboro. As she spoke about the realities of the modern classroom and all of the regulations placed on public educators, she seemed to gain a little traction.

A lobbyist for the Reform Alliance raised her hand, sneering. "I'd just like to know how many people in this room are teachers." The implication was that that there must be a bias, some fake news coming out of an excess of educators present. She was shocked when a show of hands revealed so few.

Is there any wonder we have a teacher shortage in Arkansas? The crisis is even worse than I realized. I learned that from someone who runs an after-school program in the Delta. She told me at her school over one-third of classes are taught by non-certified staff, making it conceivable that a child could go from kindergarten to 12th grade without having a certified teacher.

These non-certified folks help keep the doors open by providing supervision and what instruction they can with little training in content areas. Few want to teach in the Delta. The pay is low and poverty high. Children are in survival mode--lacking health care, raising siblings, having babies of their own, dealing with hunger, drugs, and learning disabilities; abusive adults in their homes or no adults at all. These schools and communities are further demoralized by being assigned a failing grade when in reality, they are in crisis.

Does it surprise anyone that a charter or private school in an affluent area serving educated, wealthy families has better test scores, provided they have to take tests at all? Does it make any sense that this state would direct policy and spending toward the 8 percent of Arkansas children fortunate enough to be born into such advantages, while 92 percent of our kids have no other place to go but their local public school?

Why are we talking about charter schools and vouchers when our most vulnerable population gains nothing from these discussions? For kids in the Delta, like kids in rural areas all over Arkansas, private schools and charters are not an option. We do not have the population to sustain them.

The solution of "stakeholders" is to siphon money away from the "failing" public schools and send it to areas that can support special niche schooling, like urban centers in northwest Arkansas and Little Rock.

When these schools tout their success, the government sends them bonus money--out of our taxes--for doing such a good job. What a struggling rural school might do with those millions to help their kids: hire more mental health professionals, raise salaries for teachers, pay more warm bodies to supervise kids so less bullying happens in locker rooms and halls.

The deeper one dives into this stuff, the more surreal it seems. Half the time I was at the Initiative I felt like I was in a SNL skit. The rest of the time I was insulted that corporate elites and their lobbyists would think educators, parents, and rural people who love their public schools are dumb enough to go along with this.

But they are banking on it. Along with a majority of Arkansas lawmakers. As one lobbyist said in a policy discussion at the Initiative, "the table is set in the Legislature." The policy has been made. It just has to be approved.

How does this relate to the Ukrainian mother's little snack bag and using inside angst to fuel tangible action? Those kids in the Delta, like the ones sheltering underground in Kyiv, are not other people's children. There is no such thing as other people's children. They are ours. What we want for our children in affluent communities we must want for all Arkansas' children. We once said we believed that, when the Lakeview case guaranteed access to an equitable education for all Arkansans, regardless of economic geography.

Jesus loves the little children; all the children of the world. A Christian nation does too. Christian voters in Arkansas cannot look away from the children in the Delta, or children down long rocky roads in the Ozark Mountains. Our faith does not allow it. We can have conservative values and stand up for public schools that serve all children. That is a true conservative value, regardless of how politicians spin it.

Our voices are what stand between our kids and the ones waging war on their schools. It's time we make them heard.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.