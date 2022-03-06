Anniversaries

Virginia and Kassen "Kay" Jamell of Atkins will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married March 10, 1962. She is the former Virginia Sheppard and a retired Morrilton schoolteacher. He is a retired salesman for the Joe Paulk Co. They are the parents of Suzie Jamell of New Orleans and Kassen Sears of Pottsville. The couple have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.