AT OUR BEST Handprints mean hope for abused

Washington County Children’s Safety Center champions gathered Feb. 22 for the Handprints for Hope Luncheon at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The Children’s Safety Center coordinates the investigation, prosecution and treatment services in child abuse cases while providing child advocates, forensic interviews, sexual assault examinations, mental health therapy and child abuse prevention training. The nonprofit organization marks its 25th anniversary this year and has helped more than 12,000 children since opening in 1997.

The walls of the center in Springdale are covered with hand-prints put there by each child who comes to the center — along with footprints made by infants. “Our handprints are central to the mission of the CSC to empower children to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope and heal,” Elizabeth Shackelford, executive director, told those at the luncheon. “Each child gets to pick where to place their handprint and what colors or design they would like. Just like the handprints in your centerpieces and on the tables, each child is unique.”

The luncheon is an opportunity for the center to recognize exceptional supporters with the Helping Hand Awards. This year’s honorees were:

• Detective Scott O’Dell, Special Investigations Unit, Fayetteville Police Department — Outstanding Agency Partner;

• Dr. Andrew Koehler, CSC Volunteer Medical Director — Outstanding Volunteer; and

• Pediatric Dental Associates & Orthodontics — Outstanding Business Partner.

Shackelford says the group is nearing the completion of the $12.5 million Healing the Future campaign launched in 2019. In November 2021, organizers announced a $3 million lead gift from the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family. The campaign “includes the construction of a new building to house the CSC’s critical programs, including advocacy for alleged child abuse victims, forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, therapy and prevention and education programs.”

According to a news release: “The new 15,000-square-foot facility will be three times the size of the current leased space. It will include the first specialized therapeutic playground in the region; soundproof interview rooms with two-way mirrors and television feed for law enforcement; ample, confidential space for services; two medical suites; better security for staff and clients; dedicated training and technology space for community trainings; and more.”

Susan Hutchinson, Arkansas first lady and luncheon speaker, said growth of the center is essential, as the number of children coming for help is ever-increasing. Since the beginning of this year through March 3, leaders report seeing 156 children — 18 of those since March 1.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and safety center leaders are providing community members opportunities to join them in sharing about child abuse prevention. Signs and pinwheels to be displayed at homes and businesses, along with CSC merchandise, are available for purchase at childrenssafetycenter.itemorder.com/shop/sale . “Pinwheels are placed alongside the signs to remind us of the nostalgic childhoods that most of us had. And to also remind us of the childhoods that many do not want to remember.” The deadline to order for April is March 13.

Among those joining the group at the Handprints for Hope Luncheon were

Chris Thornton, Jane Hunt, Mandy and Bryan Hunt, Summer Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Tara Tinnin, Jade Terminella, Susan Antony, Robyn and Tommy Van Zandt, Kirby Jett, Karen

AT A GLANCE

Handprints for Hope Luncheon

Who: Washington County Children’s Safety Center What: The nonprofit organization lauded outstanding community partners with the Helping Hands Awards When: Feb. 22 Where: Fayetteville Public Library Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline: (800) 482-5964

Van Horn, Tareneh Manning, Danyelle Musselman, Jennifer Yurachek, Jamey Sims, Hannah Argenal and guest speaker Jordyn Wieber, University of Arkansas gymnastics coach and Olympic gold medalist.

