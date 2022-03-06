Best-sellers

Fiction

1. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH by Sarah J. Maas. The second book in the Crescent City series. Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar must choose to fight or stay silent.

2. DIABLO MESA by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. When two murder victims are found in Roswell, archaeologist Nora Kelly and FBI agent Corrie Swanson go into action.

3. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escape from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. ABANDONED IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 54th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas investigates a homicide and the disappearance of other women who resemble that victim.

6. SIERRA SIX by Mark Greaney. The 11th book in the Gray Man series. Court Gentry's work on a CIA action team resumes.

7. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

8. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

9. THE CHRISTIE AFFAIR by Nina de Gramont. Nan O'Dea becomes the mistress of Agatha Christie's husband.

10. MOON WITCH, SPIDER KING by Marlon James. The second book in the Dark Star trilogy. Sogolon recounts the disappearance of a boy and a century-long feud.

Nonfiction

1. FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH by Arthur C. Brooks. A columnist for The Atlantic espouses ways to shift priorities and habits to overcome waning abilities in later life.

2. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

3. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

4. THE NINETIES by Chuck Klosterman. An overview of the cultural and historical impact of the 1990s.

5. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

6. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

7. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. Leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, the daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

8. HOW TO BE PERFECT by Michael Schur. The creator of "The Good Place" incorporates works by various philosophers to examine ethical questions and moral issues.

9. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

10. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK by Rosemary Sullivan. New technology was used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

5. HEAVEN OFFICIAL'S BLESSING: TIAN GUAN CI FU, VOL. 2 by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson.

3. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times