Bias reported at Ukraine’s border

Some African and South Asian citizens in Ukraine have said they've seen a different treatment for those who are non-white, non-Ukrainian and trying to leave the country, a situation that has been confirmed by the top U.N. refugee agency and other official authorities.

Jessica Orakpo, 23, a medical student from Nigeria, and her friend Nataizya Nanyangwe, 24, an economics student from Zambia, said they were among those set apart and denied evacuation from Ukraine because they are African.

The next day, they made it to a bus stop in the town of Mosciska, where buses were taking people to the Polish border. When they got there, Orakpo told The Washington Post, officials started allowing only women who had kids or were pregnant.

The first bus took off, then the second. Pets and their owners were being loaded onto a third bus, without any noncitizens being allowed to board. Orakpo said she pleaded to be allowed on the bus and was initially ignored. She speaks a bit of Ukrainian, so she said she was pregnant so she could be considered.

Another bus arrived. "We were this close to entering," she said. Then, Orakpo said, she overheard other people in the station saying in Ukrainian: "Why are the Blacks entering?"

"It was very devastating," she said.

Orakpo said she turned to a Ukrainian woman organizing the line and asked her: "What's wrong with us entering the bus? When will you start loading us?"

The woman looked at her and said: "Only Ukrainians are going to get on the bus," according to Orakpo.

"That's very bad. What about us?" the medical student asked. The woman shrugged, Orakpo said.

Requests for comment from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service were not immediately returned.

"I don't know what is happening on the Ukrainian side of the border, but we let everyone in regardless of nationality," a spokesperson for the Polish border guards said.

Stories similar to Orakpo's have been reported in the news media and shared on Twitter and Instagram as people desperately try to flee Ukraine.

Barlaney Mufaro Gurure, a Zimbabwean space engineering student, said she was pushed by a border guard who was giving priority to Ukrainians at the Krakovets border crossing, Al-Jazeera reported. The New York Times reported that Chineye Mbagwu, a 24-year-old Nigerian doctor, spent more than two days stranded in the town of Medyka near the Poland-Ukraine border crossing, as guards were allowing Ukrainians to cross but not foreigners. Saakshi Ijantkar, a 22-year-old medical student from India, told CNN that Indians also faced instances of discrimination when going through one of the checkpoints near the Polish border.

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said some people were receiving "different treatments" compared with others.

"You have seen reports in the media that there are different treatments -- with Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians," Grandi said Tuesday. "Now our observations -- and we possibly cannot observe every single post yet -- but our observations is that these are not state policies, but there are instances which it has happened."

"There should be absolutely no discrimination between Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians, Europeans and non-Europeans. Everyone is fleeing from the same risks," he added.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told reporters Tuesday that there were "isolated cases" of African citizens being mistreated at the border. "I don't think it's something done systematically," he said.

The African Union released a statement condemning the treatment of African citizens at Ukrainian border crossings. "Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach of international law," it said.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said he was aware of the incidents and that he had a call Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

"He said that the instructions they had at the border was that everybody, everyone, irrespective of nationality or race, could leave and that the only ones that couldn't leave were [male] Ukrainians from the age of 18 to 60," he told reporters. Kuleba attributed the incidents to a chaotic situation at the border, Onyeama said.

Onyeama added that a number of Nigerian citizens in Ukraine have fled to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, and that the government is trying to relocate them back to Nigeria. He is also trying to evacuate about 300 Nigerian students stranded at Sumy State University, in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border. "We're trying as best as we can to see if we can have a safe corridor to cross through Russia," he said.

He described reports on social media of the experiences of some Nigerians at the border as "harrowing" and "deplorable."

"The question is, how do you know whether these were sort of just rogue officials or whether there was any kind of state sanction to what they were doing?" Onyeama said. He reiterated that his Ukrainian counterpart insisted there had been a directive to let everybody leave.

Kuleba on Wednesday announced an emergency hotline for foreign students trying to leave the country. At least one international student, a medical student from India who was lining up for food in the city of Kharkiv, has died as a result of the invasion, prompting the Indian Embassy to issue an alert asking all Indian students to leave the country immediately.

According to a study released by the Ukrainian government in late 2020, tens of thousands of students from abroad attend school in Ukraine each year, most of them from India. Ten percent come from Morocco, while others come from countries including Nigeria, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Orakpo went back to her city and managed to board a train to Hungary. She is now living with a friend in Debrecen, she said, adding that she doesn't know what to do next.

"I don't have any money. I don't have any clothes. I have nothing," Orakpo said. She is limping from all the walking and has blood clots in both her legs, she said.

She was a few months away from finishing college when the conflict started; her graduation was scheduled for June 23. Her plan was to move to the United States after graduating, maybe to Baltimore, to do her residency.

"Now I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen. Medicine was the only thing I had going on for me," she said.