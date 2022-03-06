Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 23

Jason and Tara Nash, Little Rock, daughter.

John Martin and Robyn Sahm, Prattsville, daughter.

Feb. 24

Marquise Lowery and Mahoganey Nelson, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 25

Andrew Quick and Christina McCalperty, Clarendon, daughter.

Feb. 26

Gary and Chelsea Myers, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 1

Donovan James and Alicia Rogers, Little Rock, daughter.

Kevin and Danielle Collie, Little Rock, daughter.

Travis Washington and Elizabeth Jackson, Cabot, son.

Charles and Chanel Green, North Little Rock, son.

March 2

John and Lauren Pettigrew, Clarendon, son.

Dallas and Sarah Coleman, Cabot, daughter.

Tommy and Brenna Kelley, North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Dec. 10

Cody Williams and Terrence Miller, Jacksonville, daughter.

Feb. 1

Lauren Appell and Jonathan Aronson, Little Rock, son.

Michael and Betsy Yarberro, Hensley, daughter.

Kellan and Kim Price, Little Rock, daughter.

Ana Luna and Bairon Suazo, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 2

Manglori Monteyroso, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 6

Jeremy and Crystal McKee, Little Rock, son.

Tamara West, Little Rock, son.

Martin and Delaine Fuentes, Camden, son.

Feb. 12

Jordan Campbell and Fabian Sims, North Little Rock, daughter.

Shannen Whitmire and Charles Brown, Jacksonville, daughter.

Feb. 13

Matthew and Courtney Holdcraft, Benton, son.

Deniya Johnson, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 15

Jack and Shellaney Hankins, Sheridan, daughter.

Feb. 16

Rachel Hogan and Dusten Haynes, Imboden, son.

Feb. 17

Nasha Rasheed, Little Rock, daughter.

Linda Hunsaker and Devin Meredith, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Marques Sr. and Bresha Collins, Hensley, twin sons.

Feb. 18

Tynesha Eason, North Little Rock, daughter.

Latoya Malvin and Tommy McGee, Little Rock, daughter.

Esther Teo and Emon Mahony, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 19

Joyce Haley and Christopher Vallun, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Zury Neal and Jordan Field, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 20

Eddie and Coral Beasley, Little Rock, son.

Derrick Jr. and Alexandria Davis, Little Rock, daughter.