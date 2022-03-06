The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

•520 W. 7th St., commercial, Bumper to Bumper, 2:20 a.m. Feb. 27, property value unknown.

72204

•4224 W. 22nd St., residential, Johnny Buchanan, 12 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,200.

•3516 Elam St., residential, Corwin Bibbs, 4 p.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $2,000.

72205

•4015 W. Markham St., commercial, Burger King, 5:54 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $14,501.

72206

•1904 W. 29th St., residential, Marquita Garrison, 5 p.m. Feb. 27, property value unknown.

•27 Baltimore St., residential, Sydney Taylor, 5:10 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $600.

72209

•4815 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Billy Coburn, 12 a.m. March 2, property valued at $921.

•10200 Interstate 30, residential, Maria Chavez, 11:10 p.m. March 2, property value unknown.

72210

•1 Falcon Ct., residential, Kierra Buchann, 12 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $7,402.

72212

•1912 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Shariah Bailey, 2:41 p.m. March 1, property valued at $310.

72223

•14900 Cantrell Road, commercial, Kaufman By Design, 4:36 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $1,500.

•12400 Cantrell Road, residential, Sweat, 10:56 a.m. March 2, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

•2524 Parker St., residential, Kelly Atkinson, 11:19 p.m. Feb. 25, property valued at $645.

•1724 N. Locust St., residential, Belinda Magness, 7 p.m. March 2, property valued at $100.

72116

•2935 Lakewood Village Dr., commercial, Game Xchange, 1:57 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $1,310.

72117

•5524 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, EZ Mart, 6 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $200.

72118

•4921 Arrowhead Pl., residential, Nikita Boytko and Oceania Smith, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $150.

•1612 W. 44th St., residential, Marcus Dedrick and Tammy Carroll, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $200.

•501 Tournament Dr., residential, Gina Meranza, 3:20 p.m. March 1, property valued at $80.