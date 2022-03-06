Business People

MUGS

Steve Wilmott

Jake Wilmott

Arnold

• Steve Wilmott recently joined Grand Savings Bank as a new market president in Northwest Arkansas. Wilmott graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis., in addition to earning a degree in finance from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Jake Wilmott, Steve Wilmott's son, also joined the Grand Savings Bank team as a loan officer. Jake Wilmott holds a degree in banking and finance from the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Brittani Arnold, advanced practice registered nurse, recently joined the Washington Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she provides care for premature and sick newborn infants. Arnold earned a doctor of nursing practice and a master of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

