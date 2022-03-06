Camden’s Daffodil Festival returns, but in scaled back format

CAMDEN -- After a two-year hiatus, the Camden Daffodil Festival is making a comeback, though in a slightly smaller format than in previous years.

"This year, the Camden Daffodil Festival will be scaled back, but not cancelled, as we are entering final stages of the Covid 19 pandemic," the festival organizers said in a news release.

"Although the Daffodil Festival board and volunteers are chomping at the bits to have the award-winning festival in all of its splendor, we are still being urged to practice caution in how we approach the event again this year. So we welcome the public to enjoy the Camden Daffodil Festival 'lite' 2022 with us in Camden on March 11 & 12."

Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on each day.

More information is available at the Camden Daffodil Festival page on Facebook and at camdendaffodilfestival.com.