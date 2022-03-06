Celebrate hard-working Americans with a few numbers on the job

U.S. companies celebrated employee appreciation day on Friday, honoring workers for their daily commitment and dedication.

Tributes are well earned, according to a new report that reveals Americans work harder than their counterparts across the globe. Americans work an average of 1,767 hours per year, more than employees in many other industrialized countries. Americans work 25% more hours than their counterparts in Europe.

And where do Americans work the hardest? Anchorage, Alaska.

Little Rock ranked 33rd in the study conducted by WalletHub, which compared the nation's 116 largest cities against 11 key metrics to develop the index. In the region, Texas had seven of the top 20 cities, led by Irving, which ranked 5th. Other Texas cities in the top tier were Austin, Plano and Dallas at 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively, followed by Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and Arlington.

Irving also had the lowest share of households where no adults work at about 11%.

Detroit was the least-hardest working city in the nation, the survey found. The bottom five also included Burlington, Vt., Newark, N.J., Buffalo, N.Y. and Bridgeport, Conn.

Analysts digging into the numbers noted that several factors likely contribute to Americans working more hours than Europeans: tax rates, labor union participation (higher in Europe) and access to retirement benefits, among others.

"The confluence of these factors creates incentives for Americans to work longer hours and retire later than workers in many other countries," Eric Anicich , assistant professor at the University of Southern California, said in a statement.

Data used to compile the index included employment rates, average hours worked per week, the share of workers with multiple jobs, commute times, share of workers not using vacation time and other indirect factors such as average leisure time per day.

Not surprisingly, the study found that workers in New York City have the longest commute time at 41.5 minutes, or about 2.5 times longer than Cheyenne, Wyo., which has the shortest average commute at 14.3 minutes.

Where are younger folks working the hardest? Boston had the lowest share of idle youth -- ages 16-24 -- at 6% while Memphis had the highest rate of idle youth at 16.6%.

More information is available at wallethub.com.

CALLING NWA ENTREPRENEURS

The Fayetteville Public Library is now accepting applications for its second cohort of the From Maker to Market entrepreneurship program, which is funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

The program, presented in two phases, helps entrepreneurs build their own product prototypes and develop micromanufacturing runs of their products. Entrepreneurs learn how to establish a microbusiness startup, similar to an Etsy store, website or local market seller.

Phase one focuses on product development, refinement and micromanufacturing runs through the library's Center for Innovation and phase two guides participants through business plan development, marketing, funding options and more.

"This program is the embodiment of what we hoped would take place in the Center for Innovation," said Melissa Taylor, manager of the center. "We are especially happy with the group of instructors and participants we get to work with in this first cohort -- the majority of them are women and people of color. The hope is that this diversity is present in every session."

Online applications will be open until March 15 at faylib.org/maker.

Eligible applicants must have a viable product idea, an app or custom prototype. The 12-week program will be led by local professionals.

BROADMOOR SALE

Broadmoor Shopping Center in Little Rock has been sold for $3.5 million to Mandani Holdings LLC, which is led by Sadiq Ali. The seller was BSC University, LLC, which acquired the property in 2018 for $3.2 million.

The 61,400-square-foot shopping center at 2908 S. University Ave. was built in 1956 and includes a Centennial Bank branch, a Pizza Hut outlet, a Shipley Do-Nuts, a Boost Mobile store and The Pipe and Tobacco Shop.

TAX TIPS

The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for its tax conference, which offers an in-depth look at business-related taxes in Arkansas.

The daylong event will offer businesses advice and insight into recent tax changes that could affect your firm. Tickets are $175 for chamber members and $275 each for non-member. The event, at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock, will be from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on May 4.

The conference brings together senior administrators, in-house experts and leading tax practitioners to discuss Arkansas taxes, including new provisions enacted during the 93rd General Assembly. The session will include discussion surrounding targeted industries and tax types and look at developing tax trends.

Sessions are geared to help business executives involved in a firm's tax preparation, CPAS and tax attorneys. The conference also offers seven hours of continuing professional education credits.

The Capital Hotel is providing discount courtesy rates for those who need lodging. More information is available at arkansasstatechamber.com/taxconference.

LOAN AID FOR STARTUPS

The Conductor, an entrepreneurial support organization, has partnered with a global organization to expand access to capital for underserved entrepreneurs in Arkansas.

Entrepreneurs are eligible to borrow up to $15,000, with no interest, through the Conductor's arrangement with Kiva and LISC, the Local Initiatives Support Corp. dedicated to serving rural communities.

The lending effort has three objectives: expand access to capital, lower the cost of capital and connect entrepreneurs with a global community.

Kiva does not rely on traditional credit scores to support borrowers. Rather, the platform emphasizes the character and reputation of the borrower to make loan decisions.

Borrowers also can be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match from LISC. Typical loan applicants are in the agriculture, food, artisan/maker and service-based sectors.

More information is available at arconductor.org/kiva.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at 501-378-3567.