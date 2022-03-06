China plans 7.1%

boost for defense

Bloomberg News (TNS)

China projected defense spending growth of 7.1% this year, the fastest pace in three years, as President Joe Biden moves to strengthen the U.S. position in the Indo-Pacific region.

Military expenditure is expected to rise to about $229 billion in the coming year. The figure was released Saturday in the Ministry of Finance's annual report at the start of the National People's Congress in Beijing.

"Government at all levels must give strong support to the development of national defense and the armed forces, so unity between the military and government and between the military and the people will remain rock solid," Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report.

"We will enhance military training and combat readiness," he added, saying it would be "firm and flexible" in operations and stressing the need to safeguard China's "sovereignty, security and development interests."

The rise in defense spending came as China set its lowest economic growth target in more than 30 years, a possible sign the housing slump, stringent covid-19 controls and global risks will continue to curb demand. Beijing will target gross domestic product growth of around 5.5% this year.

7th journalist slain

in Mexico this year

The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY -- A journalist was killed Friday in the Mexican state of Zacatecas, the seventh slain in the country so far this year.

Zacatecas Gov. David Monreal confirmed the killing of Juan Carlos Muniz, who covered crime for an online news site in Fresnillo.

Alfredo Valadez, also a journalist, said Muniz also drove a taxi in the city to make ends meet.

The Zacatecas state prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation and would follow protocols for cases that could be crimes against freedom of expression.

Zacatecas is one of Mexico's most violent states. In January, the bodies of eight men and two women were found crammed into a pickup left before dawn near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, also named Zacatecas.

Fresnillo lies about 37 miles northwest of the state capital and is the state's second largest city. It has a long history as a mining center.

One of the websites Muniz wrote for, the Miners' Witness in English, said in a statement that "the cowardly murder of our friend and companion has caused shock among the majority of the public in Fresnillo and the state, as well as in journalistic circles."

The site said "this social breakdown has wounded our state and our city, and is out of control."

Mexico has for years been one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. The pace of killings this year drew an expression of concern from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised there will not be impunity in the killings, while at the same time regularly attacking journalists critical of his administration.

In February, the Inter American Press Association called on the president to "immediately suspend the aggressions and insults, because such attacks from the top of power encourage violence against the press."

Jorge Camero, the director of an online news site who was until recently a municipal functionary in the northern Mexico state of Sonora, was killed in late February.

In early February, Heber Lopez, director of the online news site Noticias Web, was shot to death in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Roberto Toledo, a camera operator and video editor for the online site Monitor Michoacan, was shot Jan. 31 as he prepared for an interview in the western state of Michoacan.

Reporter Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was found shot to death inside her car in Tijuana on Jan. 23.

Crime photographer Margarito Martinez was gunned down outside his Tijuana home on Jan. 17.

Reporter Jose Luis Gamboa was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Jan. 10.