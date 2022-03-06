Club news: Christian Women, quilters, SAR clubs meet

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. March 9 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sandy Minardi on "Celebrate Your Story." The special feature will be by In Season, "A Welcoming and Hospitable Boutique."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. March 4.

Reservations: (479) 366-7562, text (479) 381-6516 or email golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Ko-ko-ci

The Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Washington County Cooperative Extension Office, 2536 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Guest speaker Dr. Alex Barker, director of the Arkansas Archeological Survey, will present "Making Mississippian Meanings: Ivorybill Woodpeckers and the Reconstruction of How Ancient Symbols Express Meaning."

Masks are required, and the meeting is free and open to the public.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. March 10 at Mermaids Restaurant. Dr. Stephen Gemmell will speak about the Washington Regional Memory Center. Lunch is $15. The club will still live-zoom the meetings, if you do not feel comfortable coming in person. Email the club for a link to the meeting if interested in the Zoom option.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 12 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Information; (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. March 12 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. This will be a hybrid Zoom/in-person meeting. Masks are required for those attending in person.

The program is titled "A Coverlet, Counterpanes and Petticoats" and will include photos and information about all-white, all-cotton bed coverings, called counterpanes, and two petticoats, woven in the 1800s and found most often in Southern states.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com or email nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on March 12 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Bentonville Public Library, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Cut-Ups

On April 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the quilt guild Calico Cut-Ups will have a country store at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Everyone is welcome to shop various items such as quilting notions, quilting patterns/books, quilting fabric, handmade boutique items, raffle quilts and other collectibles.

Other information will be available about projects such as Quilts of Valor, Calico Cut-Ups Scholarship and the free Kids Quilt Kamp held in June.

Guild member Alice McElwain, a certified quilt appraiser, will also be available, so bring your quilt and for $10 she will tell you how old it is, the block pattern, and what the material is, if it has a value, should it be appraised, and anything else you might want to know.

Calico Cut-Ups is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate an interest in quilts and quilt making, educate its members, provide for the interchange of information and encourage community giving.

Information: calicocutups.com.