Coaches, fans, facilities standout during Domineck's visit

Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck feels wanted by Arkansas after wrapping up his official visit on Sunday.

"I definitely enjoyed it,” Domineck said. “I was able to see the whole vibe and culture of this place for real. This place is something special. The fan support is unlike anything I've ever seen, for real. I was able to talk to the coaches. They showed me a lot that I could do on the academic side as well as the football side. They truly made it a need for me.

"They made me feel accepted and wanted. I enjoyed that entire visit. It was nice meeting all the coaches."

Domineck, 6-3, 253 pounds, announced plans to transfer Feb. 19 and has seen Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Kansas State, Central Florida, South Florida and other programs.

He recorded 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 deflected pass while starting 8 games and playing 12 as a junior.

As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded a 15.2% pressure rate, according to ESPN. That figure ranked eighth among defensive players at Power 5 schools.

Domineck was impressed with Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams.

"He's an amazing coach,” said Domineck, who's also being recruited by assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones. “He knows a couple of my coaches back at Tech. They told me a lot about him. I have huge respect for him. The man definitely knows what he's doing. He's a seasoned veteran when it comes to the game.

"He's been coaching for a long time, honestly, so if I were to come here it'd definitely be beneficial to be under Coach Deke Adams and everybody else on the coaching staff."

His host was defensive lineman Taurean Carter.

"(Carter) turned 21, so we just went out, enjoyed it and lived a little,” Domineck said. “Went out to the frats, just saw what there was to see around Arkansas. (I was) enjoying the whole vibe and everything. I enjoyed it, and since it was his birthday we had to turn up."

Domineck had 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and 2 deflected passes in his time at Georgia Tech. Arkansas’ facilities surprised him.

“It was a lot better than I thought it would be, honestly,” Domineck said. “I went online and saw just to see it. Nothing really beats seeing it in real (life), like a real deal. Seeing the whole stadium, seeing the facilities they have and seeing the school itself. The vibe and atmosphere. It's just something different.”

He plans to make an official visit to Auburn on March 18. He is leaning toward playing in the SEC.

"I would like to stay in the SEC,” he said. “Like I said, it's top-tier ball, top-tier football, great programs, but I wouldn't say it's a need. I do want to stay in the SEC and it'd definitely be a great opportunity, but it's not necessarily a need. I just need to go somewhere that really, truly feels like home."

Domineck was an ESPN 3-star prospect out of Lakeland (Fla.) George Jenkins in 2018. He chose Georgia Tech over Iowa State, Vanderbilt, South Florida, Syracuse, Marshall, UCF and other schools.

He said he doesn’t have a strict timeline for making a decision.

“I do want to be committed somewhere and signed before May 1 so that way I'm able to go into the school that first semester,” he said. “But as far as the timeline right now, I don't really have anything too set. I've only got one other official visit set up, but other than that I'm just relaxing, enjoying my time. Definitely have a lot to deliberate about after this visit with Arkansas, too.

"I can't wait to go home and talk about that and see what happens after that.”

He graduated in December with a degree in business and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



