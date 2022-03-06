Sections
ENDING HUNGER ONE SIP AT A TIME

Cocktails for charity

Rock Town Distillery hosts cocktail fundraiser for No Kid Hungry by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:02 a.m.
Luis Vasquez, Lynn Graham, Nathan Miller and Diana and Phil Brandon on 02/24/2022 at Cocktails for a cause held at Rocktown Distillery. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

The Barrel Room at Rock Town Distillery was the setting Feb. 24 for Cocktails for a Cause, a fundraiser for No Kid Hungry.

Guests enjoyed music by Samuel Ellis and David Bise of the local band Cons Formant, specialty cocktails from Rock Town and hors d'oeuvres from Luis Vasquez of El Sur.

Vasquez along with Nathan Miller, Sonia Schaefer, Christina Basham, Donnie Ferneau and Ryan Hitt served as hosts for the evening. The group is the first team of Arkansas restaurant professionals to participate in Chefs Cycle, a 200-mile endurance bicycle ride to raise money and awareness for No Kids Hungry.

Rounding out the evening was a silent auction, which included a progressive six-course dinner for 10 featuring SoMa neighborhood favorites; a private VIP tour and tasting at Rock Town Distillery for 10; a private in-home dinner for six with Chef Vasquez and a Rock Town mixologist; gift certificates from Cantrell Gallery and artwork by Michael Schaeffer.

No Kid Hungry, according to its website, is a campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Cocktails for charity

