COLLEGE SOFTBALL Arkansas sweeps doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas fell behind early, but the Razorbacks took control with a seven-run second inning and cruised to an 11-3 victory over Missouri State in the Razorback Rumble on Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park.

The No. 11 Razorbacks hammered out 14 hits for the second straight day, including four home runs and four doubles, to close out the Lady Bears (4-11) in five innings.

KB Sides and Hannah McEwen hit back-to-back homers in Arkansas' second inning to erase an early 2-1 deficit. Sides' three-run blast gave Arkansas the lead for good and McEwen followed with a solo shot to lead 5-2. But the Razorbacks were far from done even in that inning.

Taylor Ellsworth and Danielle Gibson followed with back-to-back doubles to score another run and Linnie Malkin finished it with a long two-run homer for an 8-2 advantage.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said the Razorbacks' offense can cause opponents problems in many different ways. The power is just one aspect.

"We just have the ability to be incredibly dynamic," Deifel said. "I think we have a good mix of speed, a good amount of showing both sides of the plate. I think they're seeing the ball well. I think they hit with power.

"I think they're finding ways to get it done and pass the bat. They're just really fun to watch when they're locked in. They're doing what we know they can so today was a really fun day. It was far from perfect, but it was a good day."

Gibson added a two-run homer and Ellsworth's second RBI-double in the fifth ended the game.

Sides, a graduate transfer from Alabama, went 3 for 3, drove in 3 runs and scored 3 times out of the lead-off spot. Gibson also went 3 for 3 and drove in four, while Ellworth, another graduate transfer from Texas, added three doubles for the Razorbacks.

Jenna Bloom (5-0) picked up the victory, allowing a run on three hits in 31/3 innings of relief. She struck out 4 and walked 2 and earned 3 wins over the weekend.

Rylin Hedgecock went 3 for 3 and drove in 3 runs as the Razorbacks completed the doubleheader sweep with a 9-1 victory over Kennesaw State.

The Razorbacks (14-4) have now won six in a row, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to get the victory.

Chenise Delce (5-1) was stellar in the circle, allowing a run on three hits over five innings. The redshirt junior struck out 10 and walked only one.

Delce has been outstanding in her last three starts, allowing 3 earned runs over her last 17 innings, while striking out 30 and walking only 3.

Gibson went 2 for 3 and got Arkansas going in the bottom of the first with a two-out, two-run home run on the first pitch she saw. It was her fifth of the season.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to play Missouri-Kansas City today, but that game has been canceled because of a forecast of rain, Deifel said.

The Razorbacks will hit the road next week for six games. Arkansas travels to Liberty on Thursday then is slated to play five games in the James Madison Invitational over the weekend.

ASUN/SWAC

UCA 4, BELMONT 1

UCA 11, UAPB 0

The University of Central Arkansas finished up Day 2 of the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic on Saturday in Conway by sweeping Belmont and in-state foe University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In the day's final game, UCA (10-7) shut out UAPB (1-13) for the second day in a row. Jordan Johnson pitched a complete game for the Bears, striking out 12 in five innings. Mary Brown also had her first home run of the year, a three-run inside-the-park shot in the third.

Earlier in the day, the Bears beat Belmont (6-7), as Kayla Beaver had her second double-digit strikeout performance of the year, fanning 10 in seven innings.