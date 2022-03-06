Comets shake off slow start in rout

MAGNOLIA -- Veteran Coach Raymond Cooper knew exactly how to handle his team's lethargic start Saturday.

Once Mills overcame its slow start, the Comets rolled to a 70-38 win over Shiloh Christian in the Class 4A boys state tournament at Panther Arena.

Mills (22-7) will play in the semifinals on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Shiloh Christian (12-21) jumped to an 8-0 lead behind two three-pointers by Tanner Neil, while Mills missed its first six shots and committed two turnovers on its first eight possessions.

"It was bad," Cooper said. "We had a couple of days of bad practice, too, and they carried over to the game. I was trying to get them to understand. I don't know if they looked at Shiloh's record or whatever. We were lackadaisical. It took them hitting us in the mouth for us to wake up. We can't keep doing that."

Cooper then substituted five new players.

"Just because of the energy," he said. "We were leaving guys wide open. I was looking for somebody that was going to play hard and play defense."

Shiloh Christian added a free throw by Bodie Neal with 2:59 left in the first quarter before Mills finally scored on free throws by Jaylon Ento and Tavion Guy-King. Quenton King had Mills' first basket after a steal and layup with 1:18 left in the quarter.

Neil added another basket for the Saints, which led 11-6 after the first quarter.

Mills turned up the defense in the second quarter, though. The Comets forced 11 turnovers and scored the first 18 points of the quarter.

"Their athleticism is off the charts," Shiloh Christian Coach Chuck Davis said. "The pressure, we handled it pretty well the first quarter. I was more nervous that we wouldn't handle it at the start of the game. The second quarter, they just kept coming and kept coming. We just had too many turnovers, and they took advantage of it."

Guy-King opened the second quarter with a three-pointer and added a three-point play.

Noah Chambers hit a free throw, Ento scored off an offensive rebound, Marcus Kendrick hit a jumper from the baseline, Ento swished a three-pointer, Chambers converted a steal into a layup, and Ento scored off another offensive rebound. In five minutes, Mills went from trailing 11-6 to leading 24-11.

"We can play really good sometimes, and we can play really, really bad," Cooper said. "Sometimes, it's all in a minute or two. We thrive on defense."

Mills had 11 players score with 48 points off the bench.

"We played six guys, and they just rotate them in left and right," Davis said. "They're just so much more athletic than us."

Ento finished with 20 points, including a slam and three buckets off offensive boards. Guy-King and Chambers came off the bench and scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Neal led Shiloh Christian with 12 points.

MAGNOLIA 86,

JOE T. ROBINSON 66

The Panthers remained undefeated and broke away from a close game with 25 points in the final quarter to clinch a berth in Monday's semifinals.

Magnolia (27-0) will play Mills at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Magnolia led just 21-20 after a quarter, 42-35 at the half and 61-58 after three quarters.

Derrian Ford finished with 33 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. He was 10 of 12 from the field with four three-pointers and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Devonta Walker had 22 points and Denevion Tell added 20, including Magnolia's final 14 points with four driving baskets and six free throws.

Gavin Raath made seven three-pointers, including three in the first quarter, for Joe T. Robinson (17-13) and finished with 22 points before fouling out.

Chase Nichols added 19 points and Samuel Chapin 14 for the Senators.