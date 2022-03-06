Connie K stopsimpending storm by Unbridled Twister

HOT SPRINGS -- With a storm on the way, the winner found safety at the wire.

Connie K, the even-money favorite and owned by Randy Patterson and Randy Morse, held off the late charge of Unbridled Twister by a neck to win the $150,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-bred fillies and mares 3 years old and up in 1:10.97 over 6 furlongs before an estimated crowd of 30,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"It's lucky she held on," said Morse, who also trains Connie K. "I'm real pleased."

Jon Court has ridden all of Connie K's current three-racing winning streak. Unbridled Twister, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr. and trained Al Cates, finished three lengths in front of third-place Too Pretty, ridden by Francisco Arrieta and trained by Dan Peitz. Richness finished fourth, 3 3/4 lengths behind the winner.

"I wanted to win for so bad for the trainer, Cates," Santana said. "He has helped me a lot, and I like to try hard for that guy, and I like the opportunities he's given to me. We're going to see again in the rematch."

Kaboom Baby, the 8-5 second-choice ridden by Luis Quinonez and trained by Ernie Witt, finished fifth in the field of eight, out of the money for the first time in eight career starts.

Court has ridden three of Unbridled Twisters nine starts, including one win.

"I wanted to make sure to do whatever I could to save what it would take to finish in front," Court said. "You know, there've been speed duels all day today. I knew when we straightened for home, we still had a quarter of a mile to go."

Court also won on the race's namesake. He rode Arkansas-bred Downthedustyroad's Grade I win in the 7-furlong Le Brea Stakes at Santa Anita Park in 2006.

Connie K, a 4-year-old daughter of Street Strategy, raced on or near the lead in each of her previous seven starts and led the Downthedustyroad field from the gate through an opening quarter-mile in 22.35, with Hillary G a half-length back in second. Unbridled Twister was in third, a length behind the leader.

Connie K ran through the half in 45.96. Hillary G remained second but was within a head, though she would drop to fourth by the stretch call and finish sixth, eight lengths back. Too Pretty was third and Unbridled Twister fourth, 1 3/4 lengths behind Connie K.

"She had a reason to get tired at the end, which I think she did," Morse said. "But she was still good enough to get it done, thankfully. You never want to be fighting for the lead like that, but Jon wasn't using her."

With an eighth of a mile left, Unbridled Twister had a firm grip on momentum. Connie K led her by two lengths. Court said he felt the pressure but remained confident.

Unbridled Twister dug into the finish. Connie K held on.

"[Unbridled Twister] was the horse I was most concerned about," Court said. "I've been on her. I've won on her, and I knew she had an enormous amount of talent."

She had enough to make Morse a bit uneasy.

"I was a little nervous when it was time to go," he said. "They're never home until they're home."