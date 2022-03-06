Couple co-chairing Heart Ball amid planning their wedding





For Leslie Harmon and Dr. Rhys Branman, chairing the American Heart Association of Central Arkansas' Heart Ball on April 2 may just start the countdown to the lovebirds' Oct. 15 wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

So why did the couple -- who are in the midst of planning a wedding -- decide to take this on? Both have a history of heart disease in their families. But their work is what led them to become chairs of the Heart Ball, Harmon says.

"As health care providers we saw with covid how many people were not going to the hospital to pay attention to heart-related or stroke-related issues because they were scared," she says. "And the relationship with covid and heart disease is really showing some issues that people are having problems with."

Branman is a cosmetic surgeon at Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center. In 2018, he was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to a six-year term on the Arkansas State Medical Board. Harmon is a certified plastic surgery nurse, a certified aesthetic nurse specialist and currently the only double boarded nurse in Arkansas by the Plastic Surgery Nurse Certification Board, she says. Harmon also is an active member of the International Society of Plastic Surgical Nurses.

"This past year, in the midst of the pandemic, we saw a dangerous and disturbing trend as people across the country and right here in our community delayed their health care out of fear of covid-19," Branman says in a news release. "Here in Little Rock, our neighbors continue to delay care for serious heart attack symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath, which can ultimately be the difference between life and death."

For the Heart Ball, the couple are shaking things up a bit. Instead of the traditional red decor, Harmon chose purple.

"Purple is my favorite color and I also feel like purple is a derivative of red and blue and blue is Rhys' favorite color. So I just thought purple would be kind of us," Harmon says.

The location also will be a bit different. Instead of the Wally Allen Ballroom, this year's soiree is moving to the much larger Governor's Hall. The larger space is needed to accommodate two years of Heart Ball Sweethearts and their families plus other guests. And attendees will have more space for social distancing.

The 55 Sweethearts in the 2022 class will be presented and the 2021 Sweethearts and their guests have been invited to attend. The organization is expecting some 700 people at the event and hopes to raise $300,000.

The Heart Ball was canceled last year due to covid-19 but that year's class of Sweethearts was presented during an open-air reception at the Little Rock River Market.

The Sweethearts learn about heart-healthy lifestyles and the prevention of heart disease and stroke. As a Sweetheart, the high school sophomores volunteered at hospitals and participated in education classes, fundraising and social events. The program ends with the Heart Ball.

The Sweetheart program was founded in 1998 by Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora.

"I think the important thing about the Sweethearts is to recognize the service that they've given over the past year and the money they have raised for the Heart Association," Harmon says.

The theme of this year's ball is "The Gift of Time."

"There will be a lot of focus on clocks and ticking elements -- like your heart -- throughout the evening," Harmon says. A food tasting was scheduled for March 4 to whittle down the menu and Harmon says it will definitely have elements of the The Gift of Time theme -- such as aged balsamic vinegar or aged rib-eye steak.

During the program, two awards will be given. Michael Poore, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, will receive the Worthen Cornett Award for community service. Chris Norwood, vice president of Tipton Hurst Florist, will be presented with the Corporate Partner Award.

The evening also includes silent and live auctions and dancing after dinner to the 12 South Band.

For more information about the Heart Ball, go to centralarheartball. heart.org.





Leslie Harmon, along with her fiance, Dr. Rhys Branman, are the co-chairs of the April 2 Heart Ball, a benefit for the American Heart Association of Central Arkansas. In addition to overseeing the ball, the couple are making plans for their Oct. 15 wedding in Tuscany, Italy. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





