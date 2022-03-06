Cousins take care of ‘gassed’ Wolves

SHERIDAN -- Marion Coach David Clark said he gleaned useful information about Lake Hamilton, Saturday's semifinal-round opponent, by watching it play 52 minutes of basketball -- four quarters and five 4-minute overtimes -- against Little Rock Parkview on Friday.

"You have to play just as patient as they play," Clark said. "That's the only way you're going to beat a team like that."

Marion (24-7), the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East, exercised patience with eye-popping efficiency Saturday afternoon at Sheridan High School's Yellowjacket Arena.

Marion, led by cousins Ryan and Jayden Forrest, converted on 20 of 27 field-goal attempts (74.1%), most within 5 feet of the basket, and pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Lake Hamilton 64-46 to advance to the championship game of the Class 5A tournament, which will be held Thursday in Hot Springs.

The Patriots hit only one three-point basket -- but had countless layups -- and made 23 of 33 free throws (69.6%).

"We're going to get what we want," Clark said. "We get exactly what we want."

Marion led 15-12 after one quarter and 23-18 at halftime. It 39-32 after three quarters, but Marion was gaining control on both ends of the court.

"We can play defense with anybody," Clark said.

The offense wasn't bad, either.

Juniors Jayden Forrest (21) and Ryan Forrest (21) combined for 42 of the Patriots' points.

Ryan Forrest, a 6-3 forward, scored 20 of his points through three quarters; Jayden, a 6-1 point guard, scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter.

"They're tough. They're two really good guys," Clark said.

Ryan Forrest showcased two rim-rattling dunks.

The first one, as he drove down the baseline early in the second quarter, put Marion up 17-12. Jayden Forrest, not as spectacular as his cousin, hit 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch.

Jayden Forrest said Marion's game is based on patience.

"That's the key," he said. "We just want to take the best shot available. That's all we want, is the best shot available. We don't always look to score. We look to find our teammates."

Jayden Forrest said Marion being able to play its quarterfinal on Thursday night gave the Patriots more time to recover than the Wolves, who were on the court for nearly three hours Friday afternoon.

"We got a lot of rest," Forrest said. "We took ice baths, and everything,"

Marion put Saturday's game on ice in the fourth quarter as Lake Hamilton's missed shots added up.

Lake Hamilton senior guard Demetrius Sharp led his team with 15 points, 21 fewer than the 36 he put up against Parkview.

"I thought we were a little gassed," Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington said, "but I don't want to make excuses."

Some of Lake Hamilton's problems had to do with Marion's talent.

"They're a really good team," Pennington said. "Ryan and and Jayden are great players, and they're so big and so physical and good defensively."

JONESBORO 65,

PINE BLUFF 39

Jonesboro (27-3) outscored Pine Bluff 27-8 in the third quarter build a 29-point lead, then scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to trigger a running clock in its victory over 5A-South top seed Pine Bluff.

Jonesboro advances to play 5A-East rival Marion in next week's state championship game.

Senior Quion Williams scored 12 of his 17 points in the second, and senior Jesse Washington scored 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter, when the Hurricane put away the Zebras (21-8).

Senior Amarion Wilson scored 14 for Jonesboro.

Jonesboro led 14-6 after one quarter and 31-21 at halftime.

Sophomore Courtney Crutchfield led Pine Bluff with 16 points.