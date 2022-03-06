Engagements

Deanna Jones, daughter of Debra and Jeff Jones of Redfield and the late Demaris Jones, and Bart Barlogie, son of Kathy and Dr. Bart Barlogie of Little Rock; March 26.

Margaret Myer Hurst, daughter of Mimi and Joseph Hurst Jr. of Little Rock, and Aubrey Martin Berkowitz, son of Dr. Barbara Porter and Rev. Dennis Pendleton of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Tina and Dr. Steven Berkowitz of Scottsdale, Ariz.; May 14.

Madeline McElhanon and Connor Vaughan are engaged to be married May 21 at the Chapel at Legacy Acres in Conway.

She is the daughter of Kebby and Steve McElhanon of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Bobbie McCluskey of North Little Rock, the late Jack McCluskey, Shirley McElhanon of North Little Rock and the late James McElhanon. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Arkansas, her juris doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law, and her master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. She is a lawyer.

He is the son of Martha and Tommy Vaughan of Little Rock. His grandparents are Shirley Vaughan of Morrilton, the late T.C. Vaughan, and the late Virginia and James Leach. He earned his bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas, and is pursuing his doctor of medicine in dentistry at the University of Florida College of Dentistry.