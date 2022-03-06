Engineer/attorney Elk works for scholarships





Wendy Longley-Cook considers herself an engineer with a law degree rather than a lawyer with an engineering degree.

"I'm a technical person," Longley-Cook says.

Longley-Cook, who will be 80 in June, grew up in Boston. She got a bachelor's degree in physics from Simmons College in her hometown in 1964 and a master's degree in physics from Cornell University in 1966. She has master's and doctorate degrees in environmental engineering from the University of Arizona at Tucson as well as a law degree from the University of Santa Clara School of Law in California.

"I was the first woman to get a doctorate in engineering there," she says. "That includes not only civil engineering but all the other types of engineering."

Her master's work at Cornell included time at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Long Island.

"I became known as the 'Beam Queen,'" she says. "We used magnets to focus beams and I designed the magnets to move the particles we wanted to move."

She hadn't known any engineers or physicists growing up, though she surmises that her father, a police officer, would have been a good mechanical engineer, given the educational opportunity. Her mother worked part time as a clerk with an insurance company.

"She did not work in the summer," says Longley-Cook. "We had a cottage at a beach north of Boston, and she loved going to the beach and lying in the sun."

Longley-Cook liked math starting in elementary school.

"It was easy for me," she says, a tomboy throughout childhood. "I did wear dresses -- I wasn't as comfortable in them -- but I was also good at sports and I could throw a ball faster than any of the boys."

She went to a rigorous public Latin school in Boston for the upper grades of school, leaving little time for sports or other extracurriculars.

Much later, with her doctorate in hand, she was hired by the Naval Air Systems Command at Port Hueneme, in Oxnard, Calif. The Navy was sued by the state of California over particulate emissions from jet engine test cells, and she advised attorneys on the technical aspects of the case, which led to the realization that a law degree would be beneficial.

She left the Navy job for the University of Santa Clara School of Law. From there she went to work for Rohr/ Goodrich.

"As I look back on my career I know that in my work with the Navy and my work later with the aerospace community, I reduced more pollution than any tree hugger," she says, citing at least one project that evaluated weather patterns, topography, road construction and traffic patterns to help analyze and rate air quality. "I'm proud of that because I did it sensibly."

Longley-Cook has witnessed people throughout the years who were working to finance their higher education, which may have kept them from performing at peak level in either sector.

She received a series of small scholarships that paid for her early years of college, allowing her to focus on school.

"They were small scholarships but they paid for everything," she says. "I feel very strongly about scholarships. That's why I joined the Elks Lodge -- because they had a scholarship program."

The North Little Rock Elks Lodge will award several scholarships again this year, each up to $1,000, for high school seniors, college students or vocational school students who are either nominated by or interviewed by a Lodge member. Applications are available at elks1004.org.

"The first year, we gave, I think, seven scholarships; the second year we gave around 17 scholarships and the third year we gave 23," says Longley-Cook, who serves on the scholarship committee. "It's made great progress and I'm very proud of that."

She has been a teacher as well as a student in higher education on multiple occasions, sometimes simultaneously.

After retiring from Rohr/Goodrich, she moved to Ogden, Utah, and taught environmental science classes at a junior college. She later taught chemistry and other subjects at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City before she retired fully.

She chose Caddo Valley as her new home, having discovered it as Rohr/ Goodrich's head of corporate environment.

"We had built plants, and the company was still building them, in various other locations," she says. "I really got to like Arkansas very much. I loved to go to Arkansas of all the other places. I felt like this was a good place to be and I'm still in love with the place."

She built a 4,700 square-foot house on 12 lots in a new development on the banks of the Ouachita River.

Longley-Cook's daughter, Tracy Longley-Cook, is a photographer and professor at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

"Her pictures are fantastic. I don't understand a lot about them. She's the expert and I asked her to explain them and she's pretty good at that," Wendy Longley-Cook says. "She's the pride of my life."

Longley-Cook feels fortunate.

"It's been an experience, for sure, and I've been very, very lucky in my life," she says. "Things happened just when I needed them to happen, and I'm just amazed that that's how that occurred."

If you know an interesting story about an Arkansan 70 or older, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com





Wendy Longley-Cook, 79, was often the only woman in the room during her career in physics and engineering. That made her an attractive hire for many companies, she says, and if it made her less so for others that was fine. “If they don’t want me, I don’t want to argue about it. I don’t want to waste my time with them because it wouldn’t be a good fit,” she says. “It’s not that I’m backing away. It’s that if you don’t want to work with me, somebody else does.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





