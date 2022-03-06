‘Fast is fast’ as Gar Hole wins in Nodouble Breeders’ Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Praise for Gar Hole reigned.

John Ed Anthony's Gar Hole, the 2-5 favorite, won the $150,000 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-bred horses 3 years old and up in 1:09.06 -- the fastest 6-furlong time through the season's 39th race day -- on a fast track before an estimated crowd of 30,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

Gar Hole, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr. and trained by John Ortiz, won by five lengths over second-place Souixper Charger, owned by J & J Thoroughbred, ridden by Luis Quinonez and trained by John Prather, Jr. Robert Cline's Bandit Point, ridden by Kelsi Harr and trained by Cline, finished third, six lengths behind the winner and three-quarters of a length in front of fourth-place Mrs. Beans.

"We walked him up," Ortiz said. "We were confident. The rest is, let the horse and Ricardo do their thing. I told Ricardo one thing: I want to see what we have. I don't want to see him galloping through the wire. Let's see what we have, if we can move him up in class.

"Hopefully, we can come back and keep him doing the same thing. Maybe he'll be a multiple champion over this track."

Santana has ridden Gar Hole's past three starts.

"I'm really impressed by the horse," Santana said. "He's mentally good. He knows what he's doing. I just wanted to be a good passenger for him."

Tributes to Gar Hole were not limited to his connections.

"Oh God, he's the real deal," Quinonez said.

"We're at Oaklawn Park," Cline said. "When Gar Hole sets the fastest time so far, Arky-bred, Kentucky-bred, Oklahoma-bred, it don't matter. Fast is fast. He's good."

"It's hard to do anything with that one," Harr said. "Gar Hole. He's super nice."

Gar Hole, a son of Tekton and maternal grandson of Afleet Alex, followed the early lead, never more than a length back of the Blame J.D. through an opening quarter-mile of 21.74 and the half of 45.28.

Blame J.D. finished ninth, 15 1/4 lengths back.

The winner took the lead late in the second turn and command of the race by the top of the stretch. He was 4 1/2 lengths clear of Souixper Charger at the 1/8 pole and cruised under the wire.

"We were second-best today," Quinonez said. "He ran a good race, but the other one was better than mine."

Bandit Point, seventh through the half, sprinted the final quarter-mile in his trademark fashion to challenge for second.

"I'm never disappointed in Bandit," Cline said. "I've had him not show up very few times. This is kind of a typical effort for him. He couldn't quite get there, but he dang sure never disappoints me.

"I'm always proud of him, but the winner was very impressive. I'm a little scared of him from here out. I mean, I don't know what you do with him. He's got the speed to get out there and stay out of trouble and then finish like that. He's going to have us scratching our heads. I'm afraid."

Santana, winner of eight Oaklawn riding championships, is ranked third among the meet's jockeys with 34 wins. He is first in 2021-22 purse earnings with $2,419,310.

"This is a nice Arky-bred," Santana said as he walked, nearly breathless, through the paddock toward the jock's room. "This is one of the best Arky-breds I've ever ridden in my life. He might have a great future. He can win open races. He can win open stakes, it looks like."

An attempt at an open-stakes race might come this season for the Nodouble winner. Ortiz listed Oaklawn's Grade III $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for horses 4 years old and up as a possibility.

"I'm not afraid of putting him in there right now," Ortiz said. "Obviously, he'd have to run against horses like Mucho or Hollis, maybe even Top Gunner [each trained by Ortiz]. I got a barn full of nice sprinting horses. He'll probably want to compete against all those."