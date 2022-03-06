February sees 8 homicides in Pulaski County, pushing the murder rate ahead of 2021

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated eight homicides in February, one more than the first month of 2022, making arrests in all but two of the killings.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies worked two shootings, one that claimed the life of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant, while Little Rock police investigated six killings, including a double homicide.

The killings came as Little Rock police statistics showed that homicides were up 33% in the capital city by the end of February compared with the first two months of 2021.

On Feb. 4, Little Rock police investigated the stabbing death of Lawrence Parker, 50, who was killed near where he lived on Harrison Street.

Police have not named a suspect in the case, and Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley on Feb. 23 asked the public to come forward with any information they had about Parker's killing, as well as two unsolved homicides from January.

On Feb. 25, members of Parker's family joined Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence, to make an impassioned plea to the community for answers in Parker's death.

Pulaski County deputies responded to their first homicide case of the month Feb. 8, when 54-year-old Jimmie Hadley was found shot to death at 4305 Line St. in College Station.

The sheriff's office has not publicly identified any suspects in Hadley's killing. An uncle of Hadley joined the Parker family at the Feb. 25 news conference, expressing solidarity with the family and their loss.

One day after Hadley's killing, Little Rock police investigated the death of Paul Oliver, 55, who was found dead on the living room floor in his apartment after his daughter reported him missing.

The cause of death was not clear from the incident report. Police on Feb. 11 arrested 33-year-old Brian Adair and charged him with first-degree murder.

That same day, Little Rock police responded to a shooting near 10000 Train Station Drive that killed 21-year-old Omar Bustos and wounded his brother Jose, also 21.

On Feb. 14, police announced they had arrested and charged 21-year-old Gerardo Castanon with the murder of Omar and the attempted murder of Jose.

Also on Feb. 11, officers investigated the shooting death of Rickey Braggs, 37, at 224 E. Seventh St.

Two men, Cazzie Lytle and William Creasman, both 26, were arrested and charged in Braggs' death. Creasman was arrested Feb. 16 and Lytle on Feb. 18.

Toward the end of the month, Little Rock police investigated the deaths of Eric Rounds, 38, and Martina Edmondson, 36, who were both shot to death Feb. 26 at 2104 Scotty Court in Little Rock.

Police arrested and charged Mark Mosley, 42, in the slayings later that day.

On Feb. 28, multiple law enforcement agencies were assisting Pulaski County deputies in the search for 37-year-old Demark Jordan, who reportedly opened fire on deputies when they arrived at his residence for a wellness check the evening before.

Jordan had fled his residence and a team of Arkansas Department of Corrections search dogs were hunting for him in the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Sgt. Joshua Caudell, 29, a K-9 handler for the department, was looking under a trailer for Jordan after a dog indicated the fleeing suspect might be hiding there.

Jordan reportedly shot Caudell in the chest, fatally injuring him. Authorities used bomb squad robots from the Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police to search under the trailer, but Jordan had fled again. He was arrested and charged with capital murder in Caudell's death the next morning, March 1.

Little Rock Police have made arrests in six of 10 homicide investigations this year, arresting eight suspects in the deaths of 12 people.

In one homicide, the Jan. 3 shooting death of Dmahre Dillard, police have said that a prosecutor is determining if the shooting was justified after a suspect, Ray McGuire, was questioned and released without charges. They have said they consider that case closed, leaving three investigations open.

Pulaski County deputies have made arrests in one of three homicide investigations this year.