Fort Smith School Board looks to improve new teacher retainment





FORT SMITH -- School Board members are offering feedback on how the district can amend the hiring and welcoming process to better retain new teachers.

Chris Davis, assistant superintendent for human resources and campus support, presented current plans to the board at its Monday meeting.

The School District has 256 employees with five or less years of teaching experience, he said. Fort Smith follows the national trend of having a dip in employment of teachers with three to five years of experience, but organizations excelling in hiring and welcoming new employees are more likely to keep them, he said.

Davis said he received feedback from and created a task force of district stakeholders including the human resources, payroll and information services teams, current principals and teachers and area businesses. He said the process is ongoing, but so far they've identified four things he wants Fort Smith to create or replicate in their hiring and welcoming process.

This includes improved, consistent, transparent and ongoing teacher support at the classroom, campus and district level.

"We have 26 campuses that we're looking at from a standpoint of how do we make sure that we don't have any gaps in the organization? So making sure that the onboarding experience that teacher has at one campus is not significantly different from the onboarding experience from teacher B at a completely different campus," Davis said.

Davis said the presentation isn't a concrete answer to the problem, but a starting off point to aid the onboarding process in the future. He used orientation and employment paperwork as an example. He said the district could gather more information online instead of having packets to fill out, and building relationships through pre-service training.

"Pre-service professional development, this is where we look at our student success model. Career focus, collaboration, the process of our high reliability schools, and then how do we develop relationships and really taking a look at that relationship building process. Relationship building as far as colleagues, relationships as far as how do we build relationships with students, and then how do we continue that cycle of improvement with our brand new employees," Davis said.

Davis said the district does a book study with first-year teachers to highlight expectations such as classroom management and contacting parents before following up with them in monthly and quarterly meetings. He said the meetings are often an informal collaboration with the employee's mentor teacher, or a group discussion where they can provide feedback for better support in future discussions.

"Feedback from their mentor and peer observations, this is a key component right here because now we're able to give them feedback that's non evaluative, and it's not something that the principal is coming in and saying 'this is what's going well and this is what's not going well.' These are peers that they're able to communicate with and collaborate with one another so that they can hone their craft without necessarily having the fear of an evaluator coming in," Davis said.

One key takeaway from the teacher meetings is creating a cohort of teachers to collaborate and navigate the district together.

"One of the changes that we're looking at making, especially with our new teachers, is to have that cohort model with our brand new, first-year teachers so that they have a group of people that they can lean on, a group of people that are of like mindset, that are of like experience level so that they can collaborate with one another and we can provide them a system of supports throughout this process so that we can ensure that they have the tools necessary, they have the expertise necessary, and that we're meeting those needs," Davis said.

Davis said the district has also evaluated mentor teachers and their training. He said the district should focus on having mentors demonstrating the Fort Smith way and know how to teach adults.

Talicia Richardson, a board member, suggested tenured teachers join the cohort as they could provide suggestions to new staff, or could be experiencing burnout and need new strategies themselves. She also asked how mentor teachers are compensated for their time.

Davis said there's a stipend, and he's working with the professional development office to see how they can make mentoring more worth a teacher's time.

"I think there should be thought given to allowing these mentees and mentors an opportunity to have a substitute teacher come into their classroom as part of the incentive," Richardson said. "But also don't give the mentors restrictions on these funds if they do have some type of stipend, because maybe they want to go off campus to have coffee to get away for a moment to get these things done, and that should be something that would be covered under that stipend."

Board member Dalton Person said when he was a new employee, it took him longer to get things done, and said his concern is whether the district has adequate safeguards to protect a new teacher's time.

"What can we do or what are we considering doing to not have this appear as just something else a new teacher has to do?" he asked.

Davis said he's also had that conversation with teachers, and he is looking at how to remove requirements that are outdated and streamline necessary processes like paperwork to make it more efficient.

"The Fort Smith way, and this is something we're started to talk about," Superintendent Terry Morawski said. "Just establishing a culture here that is so strong that any person that comes here, it'll be apparent to them right away. Other staff will all understand what it is -- and that takes time -- but that's really what we're working toward, is having that strong culture of support all the way up."

"You can see those numbers. We want to reverse that trend so we are not losing people after a few years," he added. "We can keep them engaged, and they can maybe invite their superstar teacher friends that they know to come to Fort Smith because it's just such a great place to be."

Cassidy Jackson instructs her fourth-grade class on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Ballman Elementary School in Fort Smith. The Fort Smith Public School board discussed at its meeting this week plans to retain teachers, especially those with three to fives years of experience. Jackson, who has taught at Ballman for a year, said no other school has made her feel more at home. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Cassidy Jackson reads to her fourth-grade class on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Ballman Elementary School in Fort Smith. The Fort Smith Public School board discussed at its meeting this week plans to retain teachers, especially those with three to fives years of experience. Jackson, who has taught at Ballman for a year, said no other school has made her feel more at home. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





