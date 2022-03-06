Fort Smith woman discusses state teacher of the year experience





FORT SMITH -- Susanna Post believes teachers need to close the empathy gap before they can eliminate the achievement gap, especially for students in alternative classrooms.

The Belle Point Alternative Center math and business technology teacher is reflecting on how her teaching methods earned her the position of Arkansas Teacher of the Year for 2021 and what she's learned from the experience.

At the School Board meeting Monday , Post explained how her nontraditional journey into education led her to become a nontraditional teacher. She began her teaching career for one year at Wake County Public Schools in Raleigh, N.C., in 2002, but a family move to Texas led her to work in the oil and gas business for over a decade.

When Post and her family moved back to her hometown of Fort Smith, she was asked to teach night classes at a home school co-op. She said the teaching bug bit her, and she decided to get her master's degree at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Post has taught seventh-graders through seniors at Belle Point since 2016. Belle Point is an alternative education center accommodating students' unique learning styles that may not be met in traditional programs.

"Belle Point was implementing wall-to-wall project based learning at the time, so we went through this training. I felt so optimistic because I felt like my math background, my business background, creating these projects for kids, it was beautifully coming together," Post said.

She said the first day of school ended up being harder than expected, but working through it made her realize she was changing her students' lives and helped her create her teaching platform of closing empathy gaps. She remembered professional development sessions she attended where she learned about opportunity gaps.

"I saw the data on achievement gaps and realized the disparities and achievements that primarily fell along racial lines, socioeconomic lines, gender, this professional development was helping people understand that to address those achievement gaps, maybe we need to back up and address opportunity gaps," Post said. "And I really loved the way that they explained it."

"They said opportunity gaps are like the disparity in inputs. So the inequitable distribution of resources," she said.

Post said she thought project based learning was addressing this.

"My kids are getting to go and see and do, so I'm closing opportunity gaps."

Post said she connected that students with achievement gaps are often dealing with trauma or a fight or flight response. She said if teachers could start with empathy and give students opportunity, they will have achievement.

"I feel like my platform has been exactly that, just speaking to the way that teachers can use empathy to help bridge -- and I've seen this across the state now -- to bridge those gaps when our lived experiences are drastically different than those of our students, and how do you still connect with them, and how do you still make learning experiences meaningful to them? So that's what I've gotten to share over the past year," Post said.

While at Belle Point, Post initiated the school's first coding club, helped create an ACT prep program, facilitated a literacy intervention group and served on the district's secondary math curriculum development team. She also led the school's Culture Project Week, which includes project-based activities to improve the school's culture by strengthening relationships between students, teachers and the community.

Post was first named the Fort Smith Teacher of the Year for 2020 and later state Teacher of the Year for 2021 in October 2020.

"Susanna Post's real-life experience in the business world enriches the lessons that she teaches in the classroom," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "The list of programs she leads at Belle Point is evidence that she goes the extra mile. Her students are fortunate that Ms. Post decided to leave the oil and gas industry and return to Arkansas to resume her teaching career. Above and beyond her education and experience, however, she has a heart for her students."

Post said some of the benefits of being named teacher of the year included being automatically considered a master teacher, meaning she's nationally board certified. She said she was also offered a full scholarship at Walden University, an online university based in Minneapolis, where she's pursuing her doctorate in education.

"I was finishing up my third class this past quarter, and a professor reached out to me and asked if he can be my chair when I do the writing part," Post said. "And then I met with my adviser at Walden, and she said 'I have never seen that happen before, that a professor has pursued a student.' So again, I just feel like for such a time as this, that there's a lot of value in this work."

Post said the best part is the relationships she's built with previous winners and national teachers of the year,.

"It is such a family experience," she said."It's the support of the family. It's the support of your school, all the teachers that I taught with at Belle Point. I always tell people how blessed I am to have worked under the administrators that I did, that gave me creative liberty in my classroom to try to connect with kids, to let me take them all over Fort Smith and making sure they can see math in the real world.

"I always get the questions how do you get Arkansas Teacher of the Year and then what do you do? I think it's funny that they call it a sabbatical because there hasn't been much rest, but it has been life changing," Post said.

"I think you've done an excellent job," School Board member Susan McFerran said. "You have made us so proud, you really have."

Susanna Post, 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, poses on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the library at Belle Point Center in Fort Smith. Post, who taught mathematics and business at the alternative school before taking her awarded year-long sabbatical to travel around the state, spoke at the Fort Smith Public Schools board meeting this week about her experience and platform. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





