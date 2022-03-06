Friendship, WH top averages in math

Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff and White Hall school district students scored higher than the state average on ACT Aspire math tests in four different grade levels during the 2020-21 school year, according to information from the Arkansas Department of Education.

The department's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2021 Report Cards, which reflect school performance for the 2020-21 school year. School ratings, or letter grades assigned to each school, were not assigned due to the impact of covid-19.

The ACT Aspire is given to students in grades 3-10.

According to the data, 65.71% of third grade students at Friendship were either "ready" or "exceeding the state average" in math. The school, which added fourth grade for this school year, recorded a 98.11% attendance rate.

Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, the Pine Bluff-based high school in the Friendship Aspire system, recorded a 100% attendance rate and 0% dropout rate. Less than 5% of the Southeast students, however, were ready or exceeding in math.

White Hall students in grades 3, 5, 7 and 8 exceeded state averages in math last year:

• In third grade, 51.35% met the benchmark, just above the state average of 48.37%.

• In fifth grade, 39.5% met the benchmark, just above the state average of 34.42%.

• In seventh grade, 47.56% met the benchmark, well above the state average of 37.22%.

• In eighth grade, 36.29% met the benchmark, just above the state average of 36.02%.

White Hall district students had a 91.78% attendance rate, lower than the state average of 94.72%, and 2.04% dropout rate, just below the state average of 2.2%. The district's college remediation rate of 59.6% was lower than the state mark of 68%.

The Pine Bluff School District had a 95.73% attendance rate, but its dropout rate of 9.61% was more than four times the state average. The district's college remediation rate was 90.9%

Third graders had the highest percentage of "ready or exceeding" PBSD students in math, 14.94%. Less than 5% of PBSD students in grades 5, 8, 9 and 10 reached the benchmark.

No separate data was available for the Dollarway School District, which was annexed into the Pine Bluff district July 1.

Students in the Watson Chapel School District fared better in math, with 22.52% of third-graders "ready or exceeding." Less than 5% of WCSD ninth graders reached the mark.

The district had an attendance rate of 92.64%, dropout rate of 5.7% and college remediation rate of 93.8%.

Information in the Report Cards comes from the certified cycle and graduation data submitted to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to the education department.

"The school report cards provide a communication framework to encourage dialogue and inform decisions within each school community," the department said in releasing the Report Cards. "School-level improvement plans and district support plans may be updated as schools and districts review the data."

Further data on Arkansas' school systems are available at myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov. A survey about the Report Cards is available at: surveymonkey.com/r/ARSRC2021.