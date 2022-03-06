North Little Rock notebook: Group gets approval of peace-walk plans;Arts festival ready to make its return;Leaf pickup shifts to call-in service

Group gets approval of peace-walk plans

The annual Pilgrimage for Peace, a walk to mourn those lost to gun violence, will take place April 24.

The North Little Rock Department of Recreation approved the group's plans to hold a walk through both Little Rock and North Little Rock to raise awareness about acts of violence in both cities.

The walk will go across the Junction Bridge and end at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock.

Arts festival ready to make its return

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South is set to kick off Thursday after a two-year hiatus. The two-week event will feature performances and events in both North Little Rock and Little Rock.

Artists will perform at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock and at the Central Arkansas Library System Ron Robinson Theater and the Rail Yard in Little Rock. The festival will feature performance art, music, dance and theater.

As a part of the festival, the Argenta Community Theater will perform the classic American play "Our Town," by Thornton Wilder. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required at all events, according to a news release.

"We've been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to present this eclectic roster throughout the pandemic," ACANSA Executive Director Dillon Hupp said in a statement.

Leaf pickup shifts to call-in service

North Little Rock on Monday will start its service for call-in leaf collection. Regular leaf collection routes ended Friday, so those who want to have their leaves picked up by the city need to schedule for collection.

The call-in leaf collection service will run from Monday to March 18. After March 18, those wishing to have their leaves picked up will bag and place them at the curb as part of the city's weekly green waste pickup.