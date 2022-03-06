He didn’t die in Paris

There is a Ukrainian rock 'n' roll song called "We Will Not Die in Paris" by a band called Dead Rooster that became popular in 1991 as the Soviet Union was losing its grip on Ukraine. The context of the song was that a lot of Ukrainian poets and artists had fled to the West while their homeland was a Soviet client state, and that they intended one day to return.

The song was based on a poem written by Natalka Bilotserkivets, who lives in Kiev, which I guess we call "Kyiv" now. In English, both the poem and the song go like this:

we will not die in Paris,

now I know that for sure

in provincial bedclothes soaked

in sweat and tears

and no one will serve you

your cognac I know

and nobody's kisses will console us

no dark circles will ripple

under the Pont Mirabeau

The man who wrote that song, Misko Barbara, was born in 1971 in Lviv in western Ukraine, about 50 miles from the Polish border. He died last October, just before his 50th birthday.

In old history books, Lviv is often known as Lemberg, the name the Germans call it. It's the country's sixth largest city, known for architectural splendor, art galleries and its train station, which serves as the gateway to the West.

As I'm writing this, no Russian bombs have fallen on it, but its population of 700,000 has swollen as thousands of displaced Ukrainians are camped out in its streets as they try to book passage on one of the rare trains to the West or otherwise make it over the border.

The Leopolitians, as the city's inhabitants are known in English, are preparing for the arrival of Russian troops. Rocket attacks have occurred in nearby towns. They have fortified their intersections with sandbags and old tires and scattered scrap metal along their roadways to slow down the inevitable tanks. Alcohol sales have been banned from 6 p.m. to midnight because, a press release from the city explained, "it is critical for everyone to stay focused."

It is not difficult to imagine that Lviv's cultural heritage may have something to do with it being spared airstrikes and artillery fire so far. It is by all accounts a beautiful city, with churches and other buildings that date as far back as the 13th century. Though Lviv has been passed back and forth by Poland, Ukraine and Russia over the years, it has traditionally been handled with care by invaders; it is a jewel to be prized.

Such courtesy has not always extended to its citizens. Before World War II, Lviv was a multicultural city with a population of about 312,000. About 50 percent of these were ethnic Poles, while 32 percent were Jews. Ukrainians made up 16 percent of the population and bore grudges against the Poles, who controlled the city offices. When the Nazis occupied the city in June 1941, some of the Ukrainian population greeted them as liberators.

In November 1941, the Wehrmacht closed off northern portions of the city, forming the Lwów Ghetto and forcing the relocation of Jewish families. German police culled out about 5,000 sick and elderly Jews and, as they marched under the railroad bridge on Pełtewna Street, opened fire, killing them. Eventually about 120,000 Jews were forced into an overcrowded ghetto.

The Germans established a Jewish police force called the Jüdischer Ordnungsdienst Lemberg to patrol the ghetto; they carried rubber truncheons and wore Polish police uniforms from before World War II, with the Polish insignia replaced by a Magen David. Soon deportations began to the Belzec extermination camp. Others were taken to the Janowska camp the Nazis established on the outskirts of the Lviv. Though ostensibly a "work" camp, of the 2,000 Jews taken to Janowska, only about 120 survived the war.

By the time the Soviet forces liberated the town in 1944, less than 1,000 Jews remained in the ghetto. The Soviets immediately arrested Lviv's Poles, releasing them only under the condition that they emigrate to Poland. It was only then that Lviv became indisputably part of Ukraine.

Ukraine gained its independence from the Soviet Union when Wassyl Slipak was 16 years old; by that time he was already the pride of Lviv, a prodigy, a world-class opera singer.

Three years later, he won an international competition in France and moved to Paris. He signed a contract with Opera Bastille in 1996. The French audience nicknamed him Mephistopheles--later shortened to Myth or Mif--for the way he sang the part of four devils from the opera "Tales of Hoffmann" by Offenbach.

In 2011, he was named best male performer at the Armel Opera Competition and Festival in Szeged, Hungary, for his performance of the Aria of Toreador from the opera "Carmen" by Bizet.

He was a star--a celebrity. For 19 years, he lived and worked in Paris.

After the war with Russian-backed separatists broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Slipak volunteered for combat with a right-wing nationalist paramilitary group called Right Sector. This is the group Vladimir Putin refers to when he talks about the "de-nazification" of Ukraine.

While some of the leaders of Right Sector are indeed hardliners who have expressed neo-Nazi ideas, many of the volunteers enlisted in their cause are apolitical or liberal. Ukrainian historian Yaroslav Hrytsak has written that "[w]henever Ukrainian nationalism is mentioned, it brings to mind the image of a badly shaven man in an embroidered shirt, dirty boots, with an axe or a sawed-off shotgun in his hand ... an antisemite and a murderer of Polish peasants."

But some of these nationals, Hrytsak writes, are liberals who have thrown in with Right Sector because it is the most efficient way to fight for their country's independence. He has no idea about Slipak's politics, but there is no reason to believe Mif was anything but a patriot.

And a fearsome man; there is a video of him on YouTube, mohawked and singing the Ukrainian folk song "Moon in the Sky" as he loads his machine gun, snapping bullets into the magazine in time with the music.

On June 29, 2016, Slipak was killed by a sniper's bullet while on the front lines.

This is what Putin is facing: world-class artists who will give up comfortable careers to fight in the streets for their European home. Who refuse to die in Paris.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com