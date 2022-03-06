Help secure skies, Ukrainian urges U.S. lawmakers

WASHINGTON -- Ukraine's leader on Saturday made a plea to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them that it may have been the last time they would see him alive, said people familiar with the discussion. He has remained in Kyiv, the capital, which has a vast Russian armored column threatening from the north.

Appearing in front of a white wall with the Ukrainian flag, he told them that Ukraine needs to secure its skies, either through a no-fly zone enforced by NATO or through the provision of more warplanes so Ukraine could better defend itself. Zelenskyy has been pleading for a no-fly zone for days, but NATO has refused, saying it could provoke a widespread war with Russia.

The hourlong exchange with some 300 members of Congress and their staffs came as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and as the number of Ukrainians who have fled the country grew to 1.4 million.

"President Zelenskyy made a desperate plea," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

He said Zelenskyy wants the U.S. to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies. "I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer," Schumer said.

The U.S. is considering sending American-made F-16s as backfill to former Soviet bloc countries in Eastern Europe that are now members of NATO. They, in turn, would send Ukraine their own Soviet-era MiGs, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated the fighter jets are under consideration after meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba at the Poland-Ukraine border.

"We are talking about and working on everything," Blinken told reporters.

Blinken reiterated that the U.S. support for Ukraine "not only has been unprecedented, not only is it going to continue, it's going to increase."

The U.S. Congress is working on a $10 billion package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Schumer told Zelenskyy lawmakers hope to send it quickly to Ukraine, according to an anonymous person on the call.

When Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., asked about the types of military support Ukraine needs, Zelenskyy said drones as well as planes would be the most helpful.

During the call, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia asked Zelenskyy about the idea of banning the import of Russian oil to the U.S., according to two other people who spoke on condition of anonymity. They said Zelenskyy indicated such a ban would be effective in putting pressure on Russia.

Republicans and a growing number of Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, back the idea of an Russian oil import ban. The Biden administration has so far resisted that step.

Zelenskyy urged U.S. lawmakers to sanction Russia's oil and gas sector, which has so far not been sanctioned by the Biden administration and other countries.

"Anything that could hurt the Russian economy will help the Ukrainian people and may make this war more difficult for Putin," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a video after the call.

Zelenskyy's office said he also suggested that the U.S. consider imposing an embargo on all Russian goods and stripping Russia of its most-favored-nation trade status.

When one lawmaker asked what would happen if he were killed, Zelenskyy acknowledged the concerns but implored Congress to do whatever it can to help Ukraine fight off Russia's assault on his country.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said that Zelenskyy's "message is simple: 'Close the skies or give us planes.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to ban Russian energy imports, Thursday, March 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day and Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

