Her job move couldn’t move her from his mind





Mark McGraw noticed that Angela Butterfield was missing from her usual workspace and was happy to find her in a new one.

They both worked at the main campus of a hospital in Salina, Kan., and Mark saw her each time he entered through the side door of the building, the closest entrance to the basement location of the IT department where he worked.

Angela was a receptionist, and she sat in a booth near the door where he entered.

"One day I noticed that she wasn't there," he says. "She just disappeared on me."

They hadn't spoken before that beyond a casual greeting. Angela, in fact, had barely registered his existence.

He had a nice feeling about her, though.

"Looking back, wow. I just had this feeling that she was special," he says.

A year passed before he saw her again.

Angela had changed jobs, moving to an office on another part of the campus, and in her new position she needed help with a computer.

Mark came to the rescue.

"I thought I remembered her from somewhere. And then I thought, 'Oh, that was that lovely lady that was at that heart monitor/reception booth,'" he says.

They started chatting then, just making idle small talk. Mark saw photos of Angela's daughters on her desk and sparked a conversation about them. His daughter was around the same age as Angela's youngest, and they discussed that.

Angela had been mired in a messy separation and divorce from an abusive spouse and her focus was on her two young daughters.

She was regaining her confidence during that time, and she and Mark became friends.

"He would come over to the campus to work on the computers sometimes, and we started talking more," she says.

They started going out after work on Friday evenings with co-workers for a quick bite or drink.

The women in Angela's office had become her best friends and they were protective of her and her daughters. They scrutinized Mark, analyzing his intentions toward them.

He was kind, they saw, even helping her get her car repaired after someone pulled out in front of her, causing her to slam on her brakes, sending the handle of a lawn mower she had borrowed to mow her lawn through her car window.

"I was crushed when that happened," she says. "As a single mom with two little girls I was barely making it and I did not know how I was going to pay for this. Mark and I were still just friends at that point, and he was just like, 'Why are you even worried about it? Let's go get it fixed.'"

Any doubts she might have had about his friendship went out the proverbial window.

"That was the moment where I was like, 'That's pretty cool that somebody did that for me, that he cared enough about us not having a car with a window out,'" she says.

Mark started going to church with Angela and their feelings for each other grew.

"My oldest daughter and Mark had gotten baptized at our church," Angela says. "He was actually driving my car and we were going back to my house, and that's when he proposed to me. We were literally driving down the street."

Until that moment, Angela says, she hadn't fully acknowledged that this was a romantic relationship.

"And I'll tell you, my first response was, 'Are you sure?' I remember him looking at me like, 'That is so not the response I was looking for,'" she says. "I didn't want him to get to the next day or a few days down the road and think, 'What did I just do?'"

Mark was sure.

"Whatever the service was about that day, it just made me think about life and the future, about how do you want to spend that and what people do you want to spend it with," he says. "It was just like something came over me and said, 'Well, why not now?' I could see me with her forever."

They were married on June 17, 2000, in Salina.

The church Angela attended had burned, and her pastor had asked a friend for the use of his church for their wedding.

"It was the first and last time I was ever in that church but it was beautiful," she says. "I had my fairy-tale Cinderella dress, and our wedding was really unique. It was just perfect."

Mark moved to Little Rock in 2001; Angela stayed behind in protest for a while, not wanting to leave her life in Salina.

"I had just had a baby. My son was 4 months old. I couldn't believe he was moving me from Kansas to here," she says.

They have made Little Rock home since. Mark still works in IT and Angela is the executive director of Women and Children First.

Mark marvels at how things have worked out, remembering the initial impression he had of Angela -- even before their first conversation.

"Hindsight is 20/20 for everything, but it was something about me going in that side door," he says, "looking at her and thinking, 'That's a nice lady,' and that was it."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I felt safe. I had never really felt safe with any man but my dad, but with Mark, there was that feeling of being safe, immediately and always, around him.”

He says: “I just knew.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I felt like Cinderella, as in I felt beautiful and safe in this place — the Cinderella at the end after she got the prince.”

He says: “I was happy. My parents and my brothers and their wives and kids came up — they kind of put it all together, knowing I was marrying my soulmate. I just felt like everything was OK.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “I don’t want people to be in abusive relationships but other than that, people make mistakes and you have to be able to remember that you make mistakes too and show them some grace.”

He says: “If you can put up with anything you really don’t like about a person without trying to change them, you should get married. Be yourself, and let them be themselves, and constantly love them.”





Mark McGraw and Angela Butterfield were married on June 17, 2000, in a ceremony officiated by Rev. Allen Smith (center). “The name Angela — she’s Angel-ic. She’s a very kind-hearted sweet person. I’m lucky. I think I’m really lucky.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





