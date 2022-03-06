I-30 work in Little Rock, North Little Rock to require lane closings

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway (single-lane closings) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

• Riverfront Drive eastbound (lanes closed; eastbound traffic will use center lane) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closings) between East Seventh and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• Broadway will be closed between the frontage roads in North Little Rock from Friday through March 14.

• President Clinton Avenue will be closed between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets through mid-April; detour signs to indicate motorists use East Third Street.

• Sherman Street between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock through mid-March; detour signs to indicate motorists use River Market Avenue.