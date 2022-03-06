Imagining life in a dreamhouse

Walking with dogs in a nearby urban Little Rock neighborhood takes her past a house she has always coveted.

She stands on the sidewalk, admiring its clean contemporary design for about the millionth time. Then, being ever observant, her companion says, "It's for sale."

She doesn't need to hear this. She lives in a not quite three-year-old house in an attractive pocket neighborhood that is built to her specifications; she chose the granite countertops, the walk-in showers without tubs in both full bathrooms, the handsome and practical waterproof plank floors, the modern dining-area chandelier, the sleek lack of crown molding, the cable stairway railing, the black stainless steel appliances, the guest bath on the first floor (no more having to stash makeup and hairbrushes before guests show up), the efficient laundry room, the shining square chrome pulls on the drawers.

She is fond of the airy feel of 11-foot-tall ceilings, the roomy multi-windowed bedroom on the first floor, the two smaller bedrooms (one a library, the other a music studio) on the second floor, the pampas grass that hides the air conditioning unit, the flat surrounding terrain that makes dog-walking and bike-riding easy, the wraparound porch that leads to a secure metal-fenced dog run, multiple big closets with built-in shelves, the curvy row of square concrete pavers that connects her via a grassy landscaped commons (kept tidy by a lawn service; no more yard work) to her neighbors. Who she likes.

It's exactly what she hoped it would be. So why is she suddenly lusting after this 12-year-old, two-bedroom/one-bath one-story, too small at just over 1,300 square feet, with no garage, a too-big backyard, no trees, in a diverse neighborhood that mixes recently constructed modern barn-architecture homes with boxy little bungalows (some obviously deteriorating), that's listed at almost twice the price it sold for in 2017?

Practicality has no place in this discussion. The heart wants what it wants.

Over the next few days she returns again and again to the house's listings on zillow.com, realtor.com, trulia.com, and redfin.com, studying the photos of its svelte interior, concrete countertops, multiple outdoor spaces, and open floor plan, never once asking herself if and where the laundry room might be, what storage space is available, where the dog food and her 25-pound dumbbells might get stashed, if room can be found for her bicycle that doesn't require hanging it on a wall, and wondering if she could figure out how to cook on an electric stovetop, which she's never used before.

Obsession seldom goes away without a reason, so after consulting with her patient husband (whose usual response to her sporadic cravings is "whatever you want to do"), she gives in and calls her real estate agent.

Why is this house so expensive, she asks. Would it be unspeakably gauche to offer two-thirds of the asking price?

Being ever diplomatic, the agent explains that houses are much higher-priced now than they were when she handled the sale of the dog-walker's Hillcrest house in 2018.

Upon learning the address of the object of passion, the agent investigates, and discovers that there's an offer on the house. Passion quickly deflates. Then she explains that the offer includes an escape clause (also known as a release clause).

What's that? It's a clause in a purchase contract that allows one party to withdraw under certain circumstances, she says.

It's time to consult with Google, which informs that from the seller's perspective, an offer that's contingent on the sale of another property is risky; if the purchase hinges on the sale of the buyer's home, and the buyer's home doesn't sell, the seller's home goes back on the market.

When a release clause is included in the contract, the sellers can continue to market their home. If they receive another reasonable offer, they must accept it in a backup position subject to the cancellation of the first offer.

Hope, that elusive monster, rears its pretty little head again. If the sellers are stuck waiting to see what's happening with the offer-maker's complications, there's a chance our enamored friend can weasel her way into the equation. That would make her a hero, right--saving the day if and when the initial offer falls through?

The agent, who is evidently in her kitchen preparing dinner during this conversation, promises to call the other house's agent the next morning to see what's going on.

As the evening progresses, so do daydreams of possible scenarios: how to organize financing, what furnishings can be abandoned, future dog-walking and bicycling routes, grocery-store options, the possibility of constructing a double carport (after a winter of getting up and out before 8 a.m. and needing to scrape ice off car windows in 30-degree temperatures, this seems like a necessity), where to hang art, and what sort and size of housewarming party would be appropriate.

Sleep is sporadic; rising early, taking the dogs for yet another walk and spending about 90 minutes in the gym takes up almost half of the next morning. The phone rings around 10:30 a.m. "It closed yesterday," the agent reports. "The buyers offered full price. Apparently the house was not in good shape when it last sold in 2017, and the owners completely renovated it."

That explains the huge leap in the listing price. And brought the daydreaming and passion and lusting over a creation of brick and wood and sheetrock and imagination to an abrupt end.

It was fun while it lasted.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com