• Ronaldo Green, 29, was sentenced in South Florida to 6½ years in prison for running a scheme to redirect more than $1.8 million in benefits from more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries, officials said.

• Clarence Medeiros and his wife, Nellie, plan to submit the 50-pound taro root they harvested from a Hawaii farm to the Guinness Book of World Records, as the current record-holder -- marked in 2009 -- weighed 7 pounds.

• Maj. Monty Migliacio of the Iberville Parish sheriff's office told Louisiana news outlets that a man involved in a car crash on an interstate bridge was in the Atchafalaya River Basin for a little over 20 minutes before a fishing boat rescued him.

• Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, said the staff was "heartbroken" after the death of Maki, a ring-tailed lemur that made headlines in 2020 when he was stolen from a California zoo and later was found and returned.

• James Sasser Jr. of West Yellowstone, Mont., said he "should have been a protector" before he was sentenced to 100 years for deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness during an investigation of the fatal beating of his 12-year-old grandson.

• Sheriff Gerald Couch of Hall County, Ga., said he fired a deputy who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of an 84-year-old man and injuries to another person, with Couch adding that the deputy "failed to follow his training and our agency's long-standing policies and procedures."