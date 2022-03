A routine inspection of the Broadway Bridge across the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a lane closing Tuesday and Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Agency inspection crews will close the southbound outside lane from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days to use a lift to inspect the arches.

Crews will close the northbound sidewalk during the same hours Wednesday and Thursday. No travel lanes will be closed, the department said.