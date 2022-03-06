Jayhawks go big to clinch No. 1 seed

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Texas Coach Chris Beard made the calculated decision to take away the flotilla of Kansas sharpshooters in their showdown at Allen Fieldhouse, where the sixth-ranked Jayhawks were trying to clinch a share of the Big 12 title Saturday.

It worked for 40 minutes.

It didn't work for the 5 minutes of overtime.

With few other options on offense, the Jayhawks turned to bruising big man David McCormack, who responded with a memorable senior night sendoff. He poured in 22 points with 10 boards, going 10 for 10 from the foul line and throwing down the clinching dunk in the extra session, as Kansas persevered for a 70-63 victory.

"You can't take away everything," Beard said. "If you double McCormack, the shooters are ready. There were a couple possessions we'd like to have back, but give him a lot of his credit. A lot of his field goals were just tough March baskets."

Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards, helping to make up for an off game from Ochai Agbaji and help the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks tied the game 61-all when Agbaji, who was 0-for-10 shooting at that point, hit his only field goal with 2:37 left in overtime. Courtney Ramey came up empty at the other end for Texas, and McCormack made two foul shots to give Kansas the lead before Wilson added two more to provide some breathing room.

McCormack's dunk punctuated a big performance on senior night for the bruising big man.

"It was definitely a battle throughout the game," he said. "They fought hard. We're playing at home. We knew the stakes on the line. We did what we were supposed to do. It's just a great feeling, all the practices and workouts we put in."

Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8), who will be the No. 4 seed and open against fifth-seeded TCU in the league tourney. Andrew Jones added 12 points while Timmy Allen had nine on 2-for-15 shooting.

TOP 25

James Akinjo scored 20 points and No. 3 Baylor clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win, 75-68 over Iowa State. Akinjo put the Bears ahead to stay with a three-pointer with 3:37 left, followed seconds later by a driving reverse layup. They had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game's first 12 minutes. Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season on the way to its first national championship. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas, which has won or shared it 20 times in the Big 12's 26 seasons. Kendall Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor. ... Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the SEC title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina. It's the fourth regular season SEC title for the Tigers (27-4, 15-3). Smith made 3 of 3 three-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games, when he's averaging 25 points. Kessler scored 11 and Wendell Green 10 for the Tigers. Kessler played his second straight game with a brace on his left shoulder from an injury sustained last weekend against Tennessee. ... Oumar Ballo scored 16 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 13 as No. 2 Arizona defeated California 89-61. The Wildcats (28-3, 18-2) finished 17-0 at home in its first season under Coach Tommy Lloyd. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier scored 13 points each. ... Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds as No. 7 Kentucky secured the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC Tournament with a 71-63 victory over Florida. The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth in a row in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why. Colin Castleton led the Gators (19-12, 9-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds. ... Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help No. 8 Purdue rally past Indiana 69-67. Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, two-game losing streak. ... Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as No. 11 Villanova built a big early lead and defeated Butler 78-59. Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova. ... Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead three-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as Oklahoma State eliminated No. 12 Texas Tech from the Big 12 title race with a 52-51 victory. Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. ... Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points and No. 17 UCLA defeated 16th-ranked Southern California 75-68 to claim the No. 2 seed in next week's Pac-12 Tournament. Jules Bernard added 19 points for the Bruins (23-6, 15-5 Pac-12), who came into the teams' regular-season finale tied for second in the league with their crosstown rival. ... Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as No. 18 UConn snapped DePaul's three-game winning streak 75-68. Sanogo also had 11 rebounds. Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games. ... Tevin Brown scored 23 points to lead No. 22 Murray State over Morehead State 71-67, giving the Racers their 20th consecutive victory and the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship. Tournament MVP Justice Hill (Little Rock Christian) added 21 points for the Racers (30-2, 18-0), who shot just 38% from the floor but won the rebounding battle 47-31 and had an edge on second-chance points (16-7). ... Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime as LSU scored the final six points to escape No. 25 Alabama 80-77. Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9), which had lost three of four. Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama (19-12, 9-9) and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a three-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn't score again.

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) tries to block a shot by Kansas forward David McCormack, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)



Kansas forward David McCormack (33) comes down with a rebound in front of Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) and Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)



Kansas forward David McCormack (33) fouls Texas forward Christian Bishop, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

