Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BIG FUN FOR THE LITTLE ONES

JEDI partnership

Mosaic Templars, Big Brothers Big Sisters unite to boost programs by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 1:58 a.m.
Rashan Stubbs, Jennie Nicholls and India Dillard on 02/22/22 at Mosaic Templars/BBBS, Mosaic Templars (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)


Bigs and Littles alike had a chance to peruse some interactive exhibits at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center following the announcement of a partnership between the museum and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas in the Mosaic Templars ballroom on Feb. 22.

The collaboration between the two organizations and the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is meant to boost participation in Big Brothers Big Sisters' Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) programs and increase youth mentoring.

The partnership comes with a community-based mentoring curriculum, including visits to the museum's new Children's Gallery.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh


Print Headline: JEDI partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT