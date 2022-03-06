JEDI partnership





Bigs and Littles alike had a chance to peruse some interactive exhibits at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center following the announcement of a partnership between the museum and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas in the Mosaic Templars ballroom on Feb. 22.

The collaboration between the two organizations and the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is meant to boost participation in Big Brothers Big Sisters' Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) programs and increase youth mentoring.

The partnership comes with a community-based mentoring curriculum, including visits to the museum's new Children's Gallery.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



