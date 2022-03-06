Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 3-6-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Douglas Dyer Ray, 43, and Deborah Lynn Rice, 33, both of Redfield, recorded Feb. 22.

Jonaton Xalier McDonald, 21, and Daizah S. Dillard, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 22.

Gregory Charles Robinson, 58, and Tonetta Reanae Coker, 55, both of White Hall, recorded March. 2.

Antonio Javier Gomez, 36, and Alexis Deborah Huelsman, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 22.

James Homer Hankins, 32, of White Hall, and Brittany Faith Escamilla, 27, of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 22.

Lamarcus T. Benton Sr., 36, of Little Rock, and Whenay Nicole Pryor, 31, of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 22.

Tracy Furn McClain, 37, and Rebekha Nicole Bass, 30, both of White Hall, recorded Feb. 22.

Adrian Marki Brown, 24, and Kimberly Mercado, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 22.

Jeremy Shawn Taylor, 45, and Heather Elizabeth Barringer, 40, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 23.

Darrell Lavell Woods, 58, of Pine Bluff, and Vickie Renee Smith, 63, of Dumas, recorded Feb. 24.

Bruce Edward Shelton Jr., 30, and Raven Symone Savage, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 24.

David Roshnick Strong, 43, and Pamela Lynn Hubbard, both of North Little Rock recorded Feb. 24.

Bobby Ellis Odom Jr., 53, of Pine Bluff, and Christie Michelle Collins, 47, of Redfield, recorded Feb. 25.

David Marshall Roe, 42, and Kelly Kathryn Simpson, 38, both of Redfield, granted Feb. 25.

Brandon Edward McGann, 24, and Leslie Ann Haynes, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 25.

Oren Lawrence Ginn, 26, and Catherine Elizabeth Reed, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 25.

Michael Dean Kelley, 53, and Sarah D. Garganeous, 47, both of Jefferon, recorded March 2.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Michael J. Bickford v. Olivia Bickford, granted Feb. 22.

Teresa Crumpton v. Charles Crumpton, granted Feb. 24.

John William Smith v. Frances Lee Smith, granted Feb. 24.

Justin Gatewood v. Krystal D. Gatewood, granted Feb. 24.

Michael Lambert v. Lakesha Haney, granted Feb. 28.

Ramona Donatelli v. Billy Joe Donatelli, granted Feb. 28.

Deneshia Allen v. Carl Allen Jr., granted Feb. 28.