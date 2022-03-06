Jonesboro officer put on leave after shooting

A Jonesboro police officer is on paid leave while the Arkansas State Police investigates whether his shooting and wounding of an 18-year-old man in Helena-West Helena who reportedly pointed a gun at police on Thursday afternoon was legally justified, according to a release from the state police agency.

Investigator Michael Talley, who was part of a police task force that covered multiple jurisdictions, is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, in line with standard department procedure, Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

Talley was one of the officers who encountered Travon Brewer walking along Walnut Street carrying a rifle about 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Task force members were at 1508 Cherry St., one block over from Walnut Street, looking for a wanted fugitive, when they heard gunfire nearby. Talley and another Jonesboro officer split off from the group to investigate.

Upon encountering Brewer, they commanded him to drop the gun, but Brewer reportedly ignored the orders and raised the rifle in the direction of the two officers. Talley opened fire on Brewer with his service weapon.

Brewer, injured, ran a few hundred feet before collapsing near 318 Monroe St.

Both officers provided lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived and took Brewer to a Memphis hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition Friday afternoon.

State police investigators will look into the shooting and provide the Phillips County prosecuting attorney with their findings.