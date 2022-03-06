Kentucky notches 9th consecutive win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, and the Kentucky Wildcats never trailed beating No. 18 Tennessee 83-74 Saturday night in the SEC women's tournament semifinals.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats (18-11) reached their first tournament championship game since 2014 and their sixth all-time. They did it beating Tennessee in the semifinals for the first time in three tries, and Kentucky will play top-ranked South Carolina, a 61-51 winner over Mississippi, today for the championship.

Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each scored 16 points as Kentucky won its ninth game in a row. Treasure Hunt had 11.

This game meant a bit more. The Wildcats are coached by Kyra Elzy with assistant Niya Butts and both were teammates of Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper at Tennessee playing together on Tennessee's national championships in 1997 and 1998.

Third-seeded Tennessee (23-8) heads home not having played in the title game since 2015 at an event this program has won a league-high 17 times.

Alexus Dye led Tennessee with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Rae Burrell had 16 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Walker had six points and 10 assists.

The Wildcats showed no signs of fatigue playing its third game in as many days coming off an upset of sixth-ranked LSU in the quarterfinals. They hit 12 of 24 from three-point range.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-3 lead and led 22-13 after a first quarter where six of their eight made baskets came from beyond the arc. The Lady Vols started knocking down shots themselves in the second, making 11 of 18 (61.1%) to pull within 36-34 on a layup by Brooklyn Miles with 2:08 left.

But Hunt hit a three-pointer, Walker scored on a layup and Benton capped the scoring with Kentucky's ninth three-pointer of the half for a 44-37 lead at halftime. Harper was not happy at a no call on Kaiya Wynn's final shot attempt just before the buzzer, talking to an official before heading off the court.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 61,

MISSISSIPPI 51

Aliyah Boston led with 15 points and 12 rebounds as South Carolina beat Mississippi in the first SEC semifinal game.

The Gamecocks (29-1) won their 17th in a row to reach their seventh tournament championship game in eight seasons.

Ole Miss (23-8) tried to rally, scoring 20 of the first 25 points in the fourth to get within 58-50 on Shakira Austin's three-point play with 1:40 left. That was the last bucket the Rebels would make as South Carolina clinched their latest berth in the title game.

TOP 25

Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina State used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 and return to the ACC Tournament championship game. Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State (28-3), which is seeking its third consecutive tournament title. Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech (23-9). ... Paige Bueckers came off the bench and scored 16 points in her third game back from knee surgery and No. 7 UConn routed Georgetown 84-38 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Bueckers, who suffered a tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee on Dec. 5, played 18 minutes. She shot 6 of 9 overall, and was 4 of 5 from three-point range. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 15 points. ... Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Iowa State clinched the second seed in the Big 12 tournament with a 74-57 victory over West Virginia. The Cyclones (25-5, 14-4 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss at home to No. 5 Baylor on Monday that handed the Bears a share of their 12th consecutive regular-season title. ... Senior Lauren Ebo scored a career-best 17 points and Rori Harmon added 13 along and four steals to help No. 9 Texas extend its winning streak to eight games with a 65-50 victory against Oklahoma State in the final regular season game ever at the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Texas (23-6, 13-5 Big 12) finished the regular season with those eight consecutive wins after losing three in a row, including two to No. 5 Baylor. ... Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana collected a 70-62 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday. Ali Patberg scored 15 points for the Hoosiers (22-7), Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points for top-seeded Ohio State (23-6). ... Kelsey Marshall scored 18 points and Miami pulled off its second consecutive upset in the ACC tournament, defeating Notre Dame 57-54 to advance to the championship for the first time. ... Aniya Thomas shot 8 of 11 from the floor and scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points and Kansas gave up a 13-point second-half lead before the Jayhawks used a late run to beat No. 19 Oklahoma. Jackson was 7-of-11 shooting and finished with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals for Kansas (20-8, 11-7 Big 12). Zakiyah Franklin added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.