Knoxville rebuff





Tennessee looked like it would enjoy an easy victory over the University of Arkansas on Saturday when the Vols opened up a 24-point lead in the first half.

But the Razorbacks made it tough on the Vols at the end.

A furious comeback by No. 14 Arkansas ultimately fell short as No. 13 Tennessee held on to win 78-74 before an announced sellout crowd of 21,678 in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.





"We came in here to win the game," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Did not play good at all in the first half.

"Gave ourselves an opportunity. But we came here to win, and we lost."

Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) pulled within 76-74 with 16.1 seconds left on two free throws by JD Notae.

After Zakai Zeigler hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Tennessee a 77-74 lead, Notae missed a three-point attempt from the right wing with nine seconds left.

Vols guard Santiago Vescovi made contact with Notae, who fell to the court.

Notae looked up at official Joe Lindsey for a foul call, but didn't get one. Lindsay made a motion with his hip, indicating Notae had initiated the contact.

"I definitely thought it could have been a foul, but they didn't call it," said Notae, who led Arkansas with 20 points. "Just got to move on."

Musselman, who was hit with a technical foul by official Bart Lenox in the first half for arguing calls, didn't want to give his thoughts on whether Notae was fouled.

"No comment," Musselman said when asked about the play.

Zeigler was fouled by Davonte Davis with 7.3 seconds left.

The freshman guard missed the first free throw to keep the Razorbacks' hopes alive to complete the comeback, but Zeigler hit the second for a four-point lead.

Stanley Umude then missed a desperation three-point attempt with three seconds left.

"I'm really happy with how hard we played in the second half and the toughness that we had," Musselman said. "That's who we've been all year."

It certainly was who the Razorbacks have been in going 14-2 their last 16 games, including a 58-48 victory over Tennessee in Walton Arena two weeks ago.

Saturday's game played out differently, especially in the first half when Tennessee led 44-20 at the 4:18 mark after Zeigler's three-pointer.

The Vols (23-7, 14-4) led 50-29 at halftime, scoring more points in the first half than they did in the entire game at Arkansas.

Tennessee, which shot 4 of 24 on three-pointers against Arkansas on the road, started 7 of 8 on Saturday and was 9 of 12 in the first half when Kennedy Chandler hit 4 of 4, Vescovi 2 of 2 and Zeigler 2 of 4.

"We did not guard the three-point shot at all," Musselman said. "Reverted back, quite frankly, to the way we played the first 15 games defending the three."

The Razorbacks played without 6-6 guard Au'Diese Toney, who was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Toney is the team's top perimeter defender whose length was key in containing the Vols' three-point shooters in the teams' first meeting.

"Au'Diese has taken that away at the off-guard spot and done a great job of contesting threes," Musselman said. "Not the case to start the game today obviously.

"Their starting backcourt got a lot of really clean, easy looks. At our place we did a great job running them off the three-point line and did not do that at all in the first half."

The Vols jumped out to a 31-13 lead.

"We came out slow, just letting them tee up threes and tee up threes and they got out to a good lead," Notae said. "The first half we didn't play any defense."

The Razorbacks never led, but they outscored Tennessee 35-20 over a 17:29 stretch to cut their deficit to 74-72 with 56 seconds left on two free throws by Notae.

"They're good," Vols Coach Rick Barnes said of the Razorbacks. "They're talented and they have some older guys.

"They're not going to flinch. They're going to keep playing.

"We knew it was going to be tough. We didn't expect it any other way. And we found a way at the end."

Tennessee, which improved to 16-0 at home, was led by 15 points each from Vescovi and Kennedy. Zeigler added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Notae scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and finished with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

"I felt like I wasn't aggressive enough and was playing a little timid," Notae said of the first half. "I was not myself.

"In the second half I finally got a little more aggressive getting into the paint."

Umude and Chris Lykes, both senior guards, scored 15 points each for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, limited to playing 10 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Junior forward Kamani Johnson helped the Razorbacks have a 37-33 edge in rebounds. He had 6 points and 8 rebounds, including 5 of the Razorbacks' 16 on offense.

"Kamani came in and made a huge impact, honestly," Musselman said. "He gave us extra possessions, got fouls drawn and played good defense. Kamani stepped up."

Notae said the Razorbacks weren't going to give up after they fell behind by 24 points.

"We didn't let the score dictate our energy," Notae said. "We just kept fighting and kept fighting to give ourselves a chance."









