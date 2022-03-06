Differences in nations

The difference between Joe Biden and Voldymyr Zelenskyy is striking. However, the most important differences are the citizens of Ukraine and the United States. The narcissistic, egotistical, arrogant people in our society who live in the alternate reality of woke-ism are loud and in your face. Compare the patriotism of the people of Ukraine, and what is going on here with the woke movement that makes patriotism a dirty word.

It's hard to imagine how woke-ism has taken hold of our society. Obviously, racism is a terrible sin and must be changed. But, as is often the case, it seems the true believers have become what they claim to hate: Antifa are fascists, the anti-racists see nothing but race, and the tolerant demand conformity. Woke people say they hate racists, but have become racist themselves. An example of one ridiculous thing the woke movement is insisting on is changing the names of schools like Jefferson and Lincoln. These men were not perfect and certainly had flaws, but don't we all? History is history, and cannot be rewritten. Leave history alone, and learn from it.

BONNIE HOLMES

Little Rock

Getting exemptions

Excellent reporting last Sunday by Tess Vrbin on the Arkansas Department of Human Services employees requesting religious exemptions (and incredibly, receiving them) from taking the mandated covid vaccine. As ludicrous as their rationales were, many of which were based on debunked theories, one stood out: "I leave all medical issues in God's hands."

Fortunately, names were redacted, so the author of that was not named and publicly made to look foolish.

I don't like to assume anything about anyone, but I guess that person wasn't delivered into the world at a hospital, under the care of a doctor and nurses. I guess they've never had any sort of vaccination shots, or for that matter, even bothered to go for health or dental checkups. Because that would be out of "God's hands."

Truthfully, since a large portion of the Arkansas Department of Human Services deals with health-related issues, that division could be disbanded, and everything pertaining to health-related issues in the state should be left "in God's hands."

One thing I am assured of is the person who made that statement has certainly waived their taxpayer-paid health and insurance plan through the Arkansas Department of Human Services. There would be no need for it, since they "leave all medical issues in God's hands."

The fact is over 97 percent of persons currently being hospitalized and/or dying from covid are unvaccinated, and to claim a religious exemption is both selfish and un-Christian. As my daddy once said, "There are lugnuts, and then there are lugnuts."

ANTHONY LLOYD

Hot Springs

The world is fragile

There but for the grace of God go U.S.

SHERRI HEARN

Little Rock

Admiration-worthy?

In his Oct. 19, 2021, column titled "Forsaken oaths," Mike Masterson stated "There are many Americans, such as those with the Oath Keepers organization, for whom pledging their oath represents a sacred constitutional responsibility. Others in today's conflicted America do their best to discredit these members for remaining loyal to the Constitution that has served us more than 230 years." He then asked the question, "What does that say about these men and women versus those of lesser commitment who ridicule Oath Keepers for striving to live up to the words they have sworn to live by?"

On March 2, 2022, one of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in a plan "'to use any means necessary' to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, including using lethal force if anyone tried to forcibly remove Trump from the White House," according to a report from CNN. This man's cooperation with the Justice Department will result in more Oath Keepers being convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Many of the people Mike apparently thinks have a "lesser commitment" to the Constitution than the Oath Keepers discredited the Oath Keepers and thought of them as nothing more than traitors to this country. Now our question for Mike: Do you still admire the Oath Keepers for their "sacred responsibility" to whatever oath they are committed to?

KENNETH WEBER

Greenbrier

Some of us remember

There is a not-so-delicious irony in Marjorie Taylor Greene being a right-wing Putin/Russia sympathizer. Back in the 1950s, Joe McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, led a campaign to demonize Russian/communist sympathizers in the USA. And then there was the Cold War, "Better dead than red," the space race, the USSR and President Reagan's, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" In case you didn't know it, Ms. Taylor Greene, the reference was to the Berlin Wall, if you have any idea what that means.

Ms. Taylor Greene, you should hope that all of your constituents are too young to remember any of this, because us older folk remember it all too well, particularly the threat of nuclear annihilation that was all too real to us as grade-school children doing useless drills. We are still spry enough to vote.

SUSAN SNELL

Farmington

Military-base cancer

I read in last Monday's paper about a number of individuals who spent time at Fort Ord, Calif., on the military base and have developed cancer thought to be due to toxic chemicals beneath the ground at Fort Ord.

Just makes one wonder if the military/government has tested the soil beneath Fort Chaffee. The amount of ordnance expended there is huge. Not sure I would want to own property there until it was thoroughly tested. Just asking.

WR CORLEY

Benton